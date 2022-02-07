Global Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market Report 2021: Market to Surpass $20 Billion by 2026 - 'Light as a Feather' Takes Flexible Circuits to New Level

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Printed Circuit Boards - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market to Reach US$20.3 Billion by the Year 2026
The global market for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period.
FPCBs are increasingly supplanting rigid PCBs, particularly in applications where thickness is a major constraint. Increasingly, these circuits are finding usage in a wide variety of electronic products, including in niche segments such as wearable devices.
Another factor driving growth is that designers and fabricators have the option of choosing from simple to advanced forms of versatile interconnects, providing them with various assembly possibilities. As demand for end-use products such as LCD TVs, mobile phones, medical devices and other electronics devices in various end-use sectors continues to witness significant growth, demand for flexible circuits is expected to record substantial growth.
Double Sided, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.5% CAGR to reach US$10.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rigid-Flex segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21% share of the global Flexible Printed Circuit Boards market.
Single Sided Segment to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2026
Single-Sided Flexible Circuits, the most common type of flexible circuit, have one layer of conductor on a flexible base of dielectric film. Single-sided flexible circuits are highly cost effective given their simple design. Their slim and lightweight construction makes them suitable for wiring-replacement or dynamic-flexing applications including disk drives and computer printers.
In the global Single Sided segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$869.8 Million by the year 2026.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2026
The Flexible Printed Circuit Boards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 14.37% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% through the analysis period.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 7.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Significant investments in flex PCBs production technology by semiconductor producers are likely to propel market growth in the North America region. Growth in Asia-Pacific region is due to rising adoption of flex PCBs in electronics, aerospace and military, smart automotive, and IoT application areas.
In Europe, the rising use of automotive electronics is leading to the growing application of flex PCBs in the automotive sector.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Automotive and Consumer Electronics
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- Flexible Printed Circuit Boards (FPCBs): A Prelude
- Miniaturization of PCBs and Anticipated Surge in Demand for Flexible and Compact Electronic Devices to Drive Growth of Flexible PCBs Market
- Flexible and Printed Electronics: Key Trends in Brief
- Market Outlook
- Despite the Supply Chain Issues in Electronics Manufacturing during the Pandemic, Market for Flexible PCBs to Surge in Long Term
- Regional Market Analysis
- Consumer Electronics End-Use Segment: A Major Market
- Competitive Landscape
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Innovations
- Select Global Brands
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Digital Transformation Drive Augurs Well for Future Growth of Flexible PCB Market
- Flexible PCBs Strive to Resolve Design Challenges in Modern Electronics
- Circuit Designing Evolves as End Product Developers Seek Miniaturization
- Flexible PCB Concepts to Benefit from Growing Adoption of IoT
- Rise of Flexible Electronics Extends Parallel Opportunities
- Inherent Product Advantages to Sustain Market Momentum
- Key Benefits of Flexible Circuits
- Superior Packaging Flexibility: Key Attribute Widening the Scope & Span of FPCs
- Flex-to-Fit Approach Opens New and Exciting Opportunities
- Customer Requirements Drive Innovations for Substrate Manufacturers
- Substrate Material Choice: Key to High-Frequency Application
- Additives Come to the Fore to Resolve Fabrication Challenges
- Stretchable Circuits Garner Significant Interest as Novel Interconnection Alternative
- Material and Design Advancements Enable Stretchable Interconnects in Flexible Circuits
- New Stretchable Materials Expand Potential of Design Innovations
- High Density Interconnection FPCBs Gain Traction
- Novel & High-Productive Processing Technologies Augment Flexible PCB Fabrication
- Thinner Materials Witness Tremendous Adoption to Realize Smaller Geometries
- Need for More Complex PCB Layouts
- Select Trends in the PCB Manufacturing Sector
- Recent Technological Advances in Flex Circuits
- 'Light as a Feather' Takes Flexible Circuits to New Level
- Technological Advances thwart Material Limitations for Transparent Flex Circuits
- Substrate Advancements
- Super-Thin Nanoscale Circuits Promise Tremendous Computing Power, Open New Design Possibilities
- Chemically Doped Nanotubes Emulate Silicon Circuits in Handling Power Fluctuations
- Flexible Hybrid Circuits
- End Applications: Select Market Trends
- PCB Innovations Significantly Impacts Consumer Electronics
- A Return to Economic Normalcy Will Reignite Growth Drivers in the Consumer Electronics End-Use Sector
- Deceleration in Smartphone Market Growth Limits Flex Circuit Demand
- Flex Circuits Seek Role in Autoelectronics Drive
- Market to Benefit from Increased Emphasis on Intelligent Highway
- Wireless Telecommunications Spawning Significant Demand
- Robust Outlook for Wearables to Benefit Flex Circuit Demand
- Flexible Circuits Penetrate Myriad Devices in Wearable Technologies
- Challenges Exist for Flex Circuits in Wearables
- Display Market Slowdown to Affect Flexible Circuits Demand
- Reliable Interconnection Benefits Drive Use of Flexible and Stretchable Electronics in Space Applications
- Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector Bodes Well
- Uptrend in Nanoelectronics Favors Market Expansion
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Flexible Circuits: An Introduction
- Tracing Evolution of Applications of Electronic Rigid-Flex PCBs
- An Evaluation of Differences in Rigid and Flex Materials
- Materials Used in Flexible Circuit Manufacture
- Manufacturing of Flexible Circuits
- Key Advantages of Flexible Circuits
- FPCBs vs FHE: The Dilemma Continues
- An Overview of End-Use Markets
- Flexible PCBs Enable Exciting and Innovative Developments
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
