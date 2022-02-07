North American Railroad Tie Industry to 2031 - Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Railroad Tie Market - North America Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A new study on the North America railroad tie market has been published by the publisher. It presents a wealth of information on key market dynamics, including drivers, market trends, and challenges, as well as the structure of the North America railroad tie market across the globe. The publisher's study offers valuable information about the North America railroad tie market to illustrate how the market would grow during the forecast period, 2021-2031.



Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain as well as supply chain analyses, and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), are elucidated in the publisher's study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret quantitative growth aspects of the North America railroad tie market during the forecast period.



An extensive analysis of business strategies of leading market players is also featured in the publisher's study on the North America railroad tie market. This can help readers understand principal factors to foresee growth in the North America railroad tie market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on the qualitative and quantitative growth avenues for the North America railroad tie, which is expected to guide market players in making apt decisions in the future.



Key Questions Answered in the publisher's Railroad Tie Market Study

What are the key factors influencing the North America railroad tie market in each region?

What will be the CAGR of the North America railroad tie market between 2021 and 2031?

What is the future scope and current trends in terms of tie type and train type of the North America railroad tie market?

What is the revenue of the North America railroad tie market based on the respective segments?

Which are the key strategies used by top players of the North America railroad tie market?

Which are the leading companies in the North America railroad tie market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions



3. Research Methodology



4. Executive Summary



5. Market Overview

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.2. Key Trends Analysis

5.3. Key Market Indicators

5.3.1. U.S. Railway Infrastructure Overview

5.4. Cost Analysis

5.4.1. Tie Cost

5.4.1.1. Standard and Specialty / Turnouts

5.4.1.2. Creosote Treated Hardwood

5.4.1.3. Borate Treated hardwood

5.4.1.4. Concrete

5.4.1.5. Composite

5.4.1.6. Steel

5.4.2. Project Cost

5.4.2.1. Design (client & contractor)

5.4.2.2. Bid Cost (client & contractor)

5.4.2.3. Prelims

5.4.2.4. Delivery

5.4.2.5. Installation

5.4.2.5.1. Labor

5.4.2.5.2. Equipment

5.4.2.5.3. Travel/subsistence/accommodation etc.

5.4.2.6. Tie Hardware

5.4.2.7. Ballast replacement/cleaning/tamping

5.4.2.8. Inspection and sign off (client & contractor)

5.4.2.9. Line downtime/possession costs

5.4.2.10. Other costs

5.4.3. In Service Cost

5.4.3.1. Routine Maintenance

5.4.3.2. Life Extension

5.4.3.3. End of Life Disposal

5.4.3.4. Opportunities for Value Add

5.4.3.5. Cost Variances between Tie Types

5.5. H&S/Litigation Risks

5.6. Procurement Analysis

5.6.1. Unit cost?

5.6.2. Expected life?

5.6.3. Value through life vs unit cost?

5.6.4. Reduced maintenance - tie and track?

5.6.5. Sustainability/environment?

5.6.6. Litigation - e.g. creosote?

5.6.7. What are the major factor influencing the procurement decision

5.7. Global Railroad Market Overview for Ties

5.8. Industry SWOT Analysis

5.9. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10. Value Chain Analysis

5.11. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.12. Price Trend Analysis

5.12.1. Weighted Average Selling Price (US$)

5.13. U.S. Railroad Tie Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2031

5.13.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)

5.13.2. Market Revenue Projections (Thousand Units)



6. North America Railroad Tie Market Analysis and Forecast, By Tie Type

6.1. U.S. Railroad Tie Market (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, By Tie Type, 2017 - 2031

6.1.1. Wood Tie

6.1.2. Concrete Tie

6.1.3. Composite Tie

6.1.4. Steel Tie

6.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Tie Type



7. North America Railroad Tie Market Analysis and Forecast, By Train Type

7.1. U.S. Railroad Tie Market (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, By Train Type, 2017 - 2031

7.1.1. Passenger Trains

7.1.1.1. Long Distance Trains

7.1.1.2. Short Distance Trains

7.1.1.3. Others

7.1.2. Freight Trains

7.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Train Type



8. North America Railroad Tie Market Analysis and Forecast, By Application

8.1. U.S. Railroad Tie Market (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, By Application, 2017 - 2031

8.1.1. Tangent

8.1.2. Bridges

8.1.3. Tunnels

8.1.4. Turnouts

8.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Application



9. North America Railroad Tie Market Analysis and Forecast, By Country & Sub-region



10. U.S. Railroad Tie Market Analysis and Forecast



11. Canada Railroad Tie Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Competition Landscape

12.1. Top Market Player - Competition Dashboard

12.1.1. Sales Revenue, 2020

12.1.2. Market Share Analysis %, 2020

12.1.3. Consumers review about current suppliers and distributors

12.2. Company Profiles (Details - Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Revenue, Strategy & Business Overview)

12.2.1. Axion Structural Innovations LLC

12.2.1.1. Company Overview

12.2.1.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

12.2.1.3. Revenue

12.2.1.4. Strategy & Business Overview

12.2.2. CXT, Inc.

12.2.2.1. Company Overview

12.2.2.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

12.2.2.3. Revenue

12.2.2.4. Strategy & Business Overview

12.2.3. Evertrak

12.2.3.1. Company Overview

12.2.3.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

12.2.3.3. Revenue

12.2.3.4. Strategy & Business Overview

12.2.4. IntegriCo

12.2.4.1. Company Overview

12.2.4.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

12.2.4.3. Revenue

12.2.4.4. Strategy & Business Overview

12.2.5. Koppers Inc.

12.2.5.1. Company Overview

12.2.5.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

12.2.5.3. Revenue

12.2.5.4. Strategy & Business Overview

12.2.6. Missouri Tie, LLC.

12.2.6.1. Company Overview

12.2.6.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

12.2.6.3. Revenue

12.2.6.4. Strategy & Business Overview

12.2.7. Narstco, Inc.

12.2.7.1. Company Overview

12.2.7.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

12.2.7.3. Revenue

12.2.7.4. Strategy & Business Overview

12.2.8. Norman Lumber Company

12.2.8.1. Company Overview

12.2.8.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

12.2.8.3. Revenue

12.2.8.4. Strategy & Business Overview

12.2.9. Rail 1 LLC.

12.2.9.1. Company Overview

12.2.9.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

12.2.9.3. Revenue

12.2.9.4. Strategy & Business Overview

12.2.10. Rocla Concrete Tie, Inc.

12.2.10.1. Company Overview

12.2.10.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

12.2.10.3. Revenue

12.2.10.4. Strategy & Business Overview

12.2.11. Stella-Jones

12.2.11.1. Company Overview

12.2.11.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

12.2.11.3. Revenue

12.2.11.4. Strategy & Business Overview

12.2.12. TieTek LLC.

12.2.12.1. Company Overview

12.2.12.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

12.2.12.3. Revenue

12.2.12.4. Strategy & Business Overview



13. Key Takeaways

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l7oxxf

Attachment