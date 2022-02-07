Phunware Announces Strategic Political Partnership with Campaign Nucleus

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today a strategic political partnership with Campaign Nucleus to enhance its Smart Advocacy Solution on mobile and to further extend its capabilities in support of tech-enabled politics.



Campaign Nucleus, founded by Brad Parscale, provides an AI-based digital platform that provides center-right candidates, organizations and corporations a centralized ecosystem to not only curate actionable data, but also build political movements through accountability, analysis and action. Phunware plans to integrate these capabilities into its Smart Advocacy Solution to support not only politicians and advocacy groups, but also third-party platforms that want to personalize political content delivery and engagement.

“Phunware’s previous experience in deploying enterprise grade mobile ecosystems designed to engage, manage and monetize audiences at scale will help Campaign Nucleus deliver critical functionality and capabilities to any center right politician or advocate at the local, state or national level,” said Brad Parscale, Founder of Campaign Nucleus. “This partnership is the start of a much larger movement that is bringing unique platforms together to combat cancel culture and the unchecked power of technology companies who continue to interfere with people seeking to engage directly with policy makers in a more transparent manner.”

Phunware’s Smart Advocacy Solution was the foundation for the Trump 2020 mobile application portfolio and provides access to all of the features and capabilities of Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform to help build, manage and engage voters and constituents on mobile. Phunware also offers (1) the ability to calculate instant device reach counts within specific congressional districts, (2) the ability to join these polygons with other audience segments including interest, issue, intent or language, and (3) the ability to save these settings into unique audiences for media activation via data-enriched media campaigns. Digital marketers and advocates can select from one to many of the 435 congressional districts, add them into a custom audience and then further refine that audience using device language information.

“We live in a mobile-first world, so it’s imperative politicians and advocacy groups understand how to not only curate, personalize and deliver content on mobile at scale, but also drive engagement in a secure and repeatable way that can’t be cancelled or manipulated,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “The elegance of MaaS is that it is designed to support any content delivery platform, so integrating the data, process and workflow capabilities of Campaign Nucleus will naturally extend the capabilities of our MaaS Customer Data Platform (“CDP”), while supporting new functionality such as voter canvassing and targeted content delivery.”

While initial joint products and solutions will focus primarily on political activity in the United States, it is expected that new offerings and capabilities will be launched over time in international markets with similar challenges and needs.

Click here to learn more about how Phunware can tech-enable political campaigns and advocacy initiatives by delivering mobile software optimized for engagement, security and transparency at scale.

Click here to learn more about how Campaign Nucleus connects, contacts and unifies processes and workflows to power efficient campaigns and reach the right people with the right message at the right time in the right place to drive actionable results.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Campaign Nucleus

Founded and created by Brad Parscale, former Digital Director and Campaign Manager for President Donald J. Trump, Campaign Nucleus is an AI-based digital platform that provides center-right candidates, organizations and corporations a centralized ecosystem to not only curate actionable data, but also build political movements through accountability, analysis and action. Parscale’s experience as a developer, marketer and political consultant has shaped Campaign Nucleus, which can help win elections and drive influence. For more information, visit https://www.campaignnucleus.com/ .

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) , is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) , an award-winning , fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions , data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services , mobile engagement , content management , messaging, advertising , loyalty ( PhunCoin & PhunToken ) and analytics , as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://phunware.com , https://phunwallet.com , https://phuncoin.com , https://phuntoken.com , and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

Phunware PR & Media Inquiries:

press@phunware.com

T: (512) 693-4199

Campaign Nucleus PR & Media Inquiries:

press@nucl.co