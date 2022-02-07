OliX Pharmaceuticals to Present at SMi 13th Annual RNA Therapeutics Conference

SUWON, Republic of Korea, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 226950), a leading developer of RNAi therapeutics, today announced that the Company’s management will present at the SMi 13th Annual RNA Therapeutics Conference taking place virtually February 9-10, 2022.



Dong Ki Lee, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of OliX, will deliver an opening address focused on the company’s proprietary asymmetric siRNA technology and pipeline programs, including OLX104C for hair loss, OLX301A for wet/dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), OLX702A for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and OLX703A for hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Details for the upcoming presentation are below:

SMi 13th Annual RNA Therapeutics Conference

Date: Thursday, February 10, 2022

Presentation Track: Exploring Therapeutic Targets – Opening Address

Presentation Time: 9:10 a.m. GMT

Event Link: https://www.smi-online.co.uk/pharmaceuticals/uk/rna-therapeutics?#day_2

About OliX Pharmaceuticals

OliX Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics against a variety of disorders by down-regulating expression of disease-causing genes based on its own proprietary RNAi technology. The Company’s core RNAi platform, asymmetric siRNA (asiRNA), is a unique gene silencing technology based on RNA interference (RNAi), which is considered the most efficient gene silencing technology. Utilizing this proprietary asiRNA technology, OliX has developed cell penetrating asiRNA (cp-asiRNA), a therapeutic RNAi platform to effectively target diseases locally, such as hypertrophic scarring, dry and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), subretinal fibrosis, and neuropathic pain. OliX has also developed another therapeutic RNAi platform, GalNAc-asiRNA, to target a variety of liver diseases.

Learn more: https://www.olixpharma.com/eng/

Media Contact:

Jon Yu

ICR Westwicke

Phone: +1.475.395.5375

jon.yu@westwicke.com