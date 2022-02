AGRISOLAR SOLUTIONS, INC. COMPLETES REVERSE MERGER WITH APE TITAN NRG, INC.

Tucson, Arizona, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Publicly traded Titan NRG, Inc. (OTC Pink: TTNN) ("Titan NRG") operating as a down-stream energy and transportation holding company through its subsidiaries, announced today that the reverse merger between AgriSolar Solutions, Inc., and APE Titan NRG, Inc., has closed with FINRA stating an effective date as of the markets opening on February 4th, 2022. The combined company will operate under the name Titan NRG, Inc., and its shares will be traded on the OTC Pink Market under the new ticker symbol TTNN. Full details of the transaction were not disclosed, however, a stock for stock merger took place whereby the holders of shares in Titan NRG Partners, LLC. received a combination of common but mostly preferred Titan NRG shares. The transaction is expected to allow the company to grow strategically in the downstream energy and transportation markets.

“We believe the closing of this merger signifies a transformative event that will provide Titan NRG with the opportunity to achieve its next level of corporate growth as we continue our organic growth model while exploring acquisition opportunities,” said Alex Majalca Jr. Titan NRG’s President and CEO. “We recently signed an LOI to acquire an equipment leasing company. If that transaction closes, that acquisition would boost our assets by approximately $5mm, while lowering our lease costs by over $55k a month. 2022 could shape up to be a good year, and it will be refreshing to be able to focus 110% towards moving Titan NRG forward now that the merger process has been completed”.

About Titan NRG Inc.:

Titan NRG is a holding company that operates as a downstream energy and transportation company through its subsidiaries. NRG Dynamics currently has 25+ transports operating in 9 states. APE Fuels offers retail and commercial propane serving southern AZ with 1500+ leased tanks and 2500+ customers. Vespene with wholesale purchasing and sales of LPG products. NRG Rail has a long-term lease on a new 18 car rail facility in Tucson with approved 1.2 mm gallons of propane/butane storage.



We're focused on vertical integration while expanding our operations to cover everything from the refinery to retail. This business model is a win for our customers, company, and shareholders. Additionally, this model can be replicated in other regions.

