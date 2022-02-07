Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Financial Results

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: IFHI) (the “Company” or “IFH”), the financial holding company for West Town Bank & Trust (“the Bank”), released its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Highlights include the following:



Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021, of $12.7 million or $5.71 per diluted share compared to 2020 annual net income of $8.9 million or $4.01 per diluted share.

Annual return on average assets of 2.98% compared to 2.49% for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Return on average common equity for the year ended December 31, 2021, of 15.32% compared to 12.22% for the same period in 2020.

Return on average tangible common equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the year ended December 31, 2021, of 20.14% compared to 17.08% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Fourth quarter net income of $1.3 million or $0.57 per diluted share compared to 2020 fourth quarter net income of $1.7 million or $0.78 per diluted share.

Provision for loan losses of $775,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $210,000 for the same period in 2020.

Return on average assets of 1.14%, compared to 1.79% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Return on average common equity of 5.85%, compared to 9.06% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Return on average tangible common equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) of 7.57%, compared to 12.38% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Loan processing and servicing revenue of $2.9 million, compared to $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Government lending revenues of $2.2 million, compared to $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Mortgage origination and sales revenue of $1.1 million compared to $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Other noninterest income was a loss of $1.5 million compared to income of $491,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020. The loss was directly attributable to the pre-tax impact of a tax credit strategy executed during the quarter.



Eric Bergevin, President & CEO of IFH, stated, “The Company had a record year for earnings at $5.71 EPS or $12.7 million in total. Heightened earnings when coupled with loan growth and improved asset quality leave us well-positioned for continued balance sheet growth in 2022. The Bank experienced strong loan demand and started holding loans versus selling to leverage excess capital and liquidity caused by larger prepayments at the end of second quarter and into third quarter. Based on these prepayments, the “held for investment” portfolio decreased modestly while building the “held for sale” portfolio. The Company also invested an additional $6 million in the Bank to allow for further concentration management and balance sheet growth in loans “held for sale”, particularly in the construction and development loans for utility scale solar farms. This “originate and hold” strategy will result in lower than budgeted “gain on sale” income initially but should ultimately produce higher, recurring interest income that is more predictable. Windsor had a record-setting year with unprecedented loan processing and servicing growth due to a major uptick in overall lending activity through the SBA 7(a) Loan Program as the result of temporary program benefits enacted through the CARES Act. The Company also executed on a $2.9 million tax credit strategy resulting in a negative tax accrual in the fourth quarter, enhancing overall company earnings. In 2022, we will continue to focus on holding guaranteed portions of loans to grow the balance sheet and leverage our excess liquidity while also producing heightened levels of recurring interest income.”

BALANCE SHEET

On December 31, 2021, the Company’s total assets were $453.0 million, net loans held for investment were $254.1 million, loans held for sale were $27.9 million, total deposits were $348.2 million and total shareholders’ equity attributable to IFH was $88.6 million. Compared with December 31, 2020, total assets increased $63.8 million or 16%, net loans held for investment increased $768,000 or 0%, loans held for sale increased $1.6 million or 6%, total deposits increased $47.3 million or 16%, and total shareholders’ equity attributable to IFH increased $11.7 million or 15%. The increase in assets was primarily the result of large noninterest bearing deposit growth on the liability side being primarily invested in short-term interest-bearing deposits at other institutions and the Federal Reserve. The Bank has continued to see strong growth in deposits primarily as a result of continued execution of a strategic advance into the hemp banking space (trademarked “Hemp Banks Here”). The increase in total shareholders’ equity was primarily a result of net income earned for the year.

CAPITAL LEVELS

At December 31, 2021, the regulatory capital ratios of West Town Bank & Trust exceeded the minimum thresholds established for well-capitalized banks under applicable banking regulations.

"Well Capitalized"

Minimum Basel III Fully

Phased-In West Town

Bank & Trust Tier 1 common equity ratio 6.50% 7.00% 15.91% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.00% 8.50% 15.91% Total risk-based capital ratio 10.00% 10.50% 17.17% Tier 1 leverage ratio 5.00% 4.00% 11.46%

The Company’s book value per common share increased from $34.91 as of December 31, 2020 to $40.30 at December 31, 2021. The Company’s tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP financial measure) increased from $25.74 as of December 31, 2020 to $31.40 at December 31, 2021, primarily as a result of the net income of the Company.

ASSET QUALITY

The Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets ratio decreased from 2.74% at December 31, 2020 to 1.65% at December 31, 2021, as management continued to address credit concerns surrounding the economic impact of COVID-19. The Company also worked to reduce its portfolio of foreclosed assets. Nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2021 decreased $1.7 million or 19% as compared to December 31, 2020, while foreclosed assets decreased $1.8 million or 74% during the same period. Patriarch, LLC, a subsidiary of the Company formed to expedite the liquidation and recovery of certain Bank assets, held $618,000 in foreclosed assets at December 31, 2021 while the Bank held no such assets.

The Company recorded a $775,000 provision for loan losses during the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to a provision of $210,000 in fourth quarter 2020, as concerns over the economic recovery continue nationwide. The Bank has granted 142 deferrals since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic totaling $72 million in exposure to the Bank. However, as of December 31, 2021, there were only 12 loans in a deferred status with net exposure to the Bank of $3.6 million. The Company recorded $1.0 million in net charge-offs during the fourth quarter of 2021 as management continued to make progress in improving overall asset quality. Set forth in the table below is certain asset quality information as of the dates indicated:

(Dollars in thousands) 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 Nonaccrual loans $ 6,848 $ 7,575 $ 5,765 $ 7,341 $ 8,506 Foreclosed assets 618 618 618 1,377 2,372 90 days past due and still accruing - - 447 - - Total nonperforming assets $ 7,466 $ 8,193 $ 6,830 $ 8,718 $ 10,878 Net charge-offs $ 1,038 $ 325 $ 24 $ 156 $ 96 Annualized net charge-offs to total average portfolio loans 1.65 % 0.50 % 0.03 % 0.24 % 0.14 % Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets 1.65 % 1.84 % 1.55 % 2.14 % 2.74 % Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total loans, net of allowance 2.70 % 2.99 % 2.40 % 2.69 % 3.26 % Ratio of total allowance for loan losses to total loans 2.14 % 2.24 % 2.13 % 2.02 % 1.94 %

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 increased $555,000 or 16% in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2020 as loan yields increased year over year from 5.90% to 6.53%, which offset the decrease in average loan balances during those same periods. Despite the increase in loan yield and a decrease in overall cost of funds from 1.01% in the fourth quarter of 2020 to 0.65% for the same period in 2021, net interest margin decreased from 4.27% during that period in 2020 to 4.14% for the same period in 2021. The decrease in margin is directly attributable to a change in the mix of average earning assets as average loans decreased $8.5 million while lower yielding other interest-bearing balances, primarily cash held at the Federal Reserve, increased $65.0 million at the same time.

Interest-earning asset yields decreased from 5.18% to 4.71% while interest-bearing liabilities cost decreased from 1.38% to 0.93% year-over-year between December 31, 2021 and 2020. The overall decrease in yield on assets was attributable to a change in the mix of earning asset types while the decrease in rates on liabilities is reflective of the rate decreases by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) in the first quarter of 2020 in response to the pandemic.

Net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, increased $1.9 million or 13% in comparison to the same period in 2020, largely due to an increase in average interest-earning assets. Specifically, loans had an average balance increase of $24.4 million or 9%, from an average balance of $258.4 million at December 31, 2020 to $282.8 million at December 31, 2021. Also impacting net interest income for the year was a decrease in cost-of-funds which dropped from 1.26% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 to 0.77% for the same period in 2021 as a result of the rate changes by the FOMC in the prior year.

Three Months Ended Year-To-Date (Dollars in thousands) 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 12/31/21 12/31/20 Average balances: Loans $ 277,510 $ 272,994 $ 292,166 $ 288,700 $ 285,969 $ 282,843 $ 258,418 Available-for-sale securities 32,367 31,393 29,969 27,366 25,200 30,274 24,846 Other interest-bearing balances 86,261 93,682 46,545 35,981 21,305 65,617 20,818 Total interest-earning assets 396,138 398,069 368,680 352,047 332,474 378,734 304,082 Total assets 442,139 446,822 418,741 399,775 382,574 426,869 355,156 Noninterest-bearing deposits 104,472 103,708 85,918 80,626 81,552 93,681 70,089 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits 237,847 240,957 235,013 228,726 212,636 235,636 192,229 Borrowings 5,272 5,196 5,187 4,000 5,793 4,914 13,141 Total interest-bearing liabilities 243,119 246,153 240,200 232,726 218,429 240,550 205,370 Common shareholders' equity 86,549 85,683 81,584 78,640 75,774 83,114 72,416 Tangible common equity (1) 66,877 65,843 61,587 58,506 55,454 63,203 51,817 Interest income/expense: Loans $ 4,571 $ 4,759 $ 4,686 $ 4,442 $ 4,250 $ 18,458 $ 17,486 Available-for-sale securities 77 75 66 50 52 268 283 Interest-bearing balances and other 53 67 33 35 38 188 185 Total interest income 4,701 4,901 4,785 4,527 4,340 18,914 17,954 Deposits 566 645 665 704 759 2,580 3,294 Borrowings 1 - - - 2 1 182 Total interest expense 567 645 665 704 761 2,581 3,476 Net interest income $ 4,134 $ 4,256 $ 4,120 $ 3,823 $ 3,579 $ 16,333 $ 14,478 (1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.





Three Months Ended Year-To-Date 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 12/31/21 12/31/20 Average yields and costs: Loans 6.53 % 6.92 % 6.43 % 6.24 % 5.90 % 6.53 % 6.75 % Available-for-sale securities 0.95 % 0.96 % 0.88 % 0.73 % 0.83 % 0.89 % 1.14 % Interest-bearing balances and other 0.24 % 0.28 % 0.28 % 0.39 % 0.71 % 0.29 % 0.89 % Total interest-earning assets 4.71 % 4.88 % 5.21 % 5.22 % 5.18 % 4.99 % 5.89 % Interest-bearing deposits 0.94 % 1.06 % 1.13 % 1.25 % 1.42 % 1.09 % 1.71 % Borrowings 0.08 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.14 % 0.02 % 1.38 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.93 % 1.04 % 1.11 % 1.23 % 1.38 % 1.07 % 1.69 % Cost of funds 0.65 % 0.73 % 0.82 % 0.91 % 1.01 % 0.77 % 1.26 % Net interest margin 4.14 % 4.24 % 4.48 % 4.40 % 4.27 % 4.31 % 4.75 %

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $5.0 million, a decrease of $1.1 million or 18% as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020. Specific items to note include:

Windsor Advantage, LLC (“Windsor”), a subsidiary of the Company which offers an SBA and USDA loan servicing platform, had processing and servicing revenue totaling $2.9 million, an increase of $572,000 or 25% as compared to the $2.3 million in income earned during the same prior year period. The increase is attributable to increased volume of the servicing portfolio from new and existing clients.

Mortgage revenue totaled $1.1 million, a decrease of $308,000 or 22% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Mortgage loans originated to sell to the secondary market decreased from $41.1 million in the fourth quarter 2020 to $21.4 million in the fourth quarter 2021. The decrease in both the revenue and origination volume can be attributable to the nationwide slowdown in refinancing volume as many borrowers have already refinanced in this low-rate environment.

Government Guaranteed Lending (“GGL”) revenue was $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $401,000 or 22% in comparison to the $1.8 million of revenues for the same period in 2020.

Other noninterest income was a loss of $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to income of $491,000 in the same period in 2020. The decrease is entirely attributable to a $2.1 million pre-tax loss associated with a tax credit taken in the fourth quarter of 2021. The tax benefit of the losses plus the tax credit itself netted a total after-tax positive impact to the Company of about $1.2 million. Excluding the pre-tax tax credit adjustment, other noninterest income would have been $658,000, up $167,000 or 34% in comparison to the same period in 2020.

Noninterest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, was $41.1 million, an increase of $7.6 million or 23% as compared to the $33.5 million in the same prior year period. The most notable increase was in the government lending area which increased from $3.2 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 to $7.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Contributing to this increase was that the GGL division had a full year of originations in 2021 as opposed to the COVID-related interruption experienced in 2020 that shut down originations for 4 months and shifted focus to the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”). In addition, processing and servicing revenues increased by $2.6 million period over period from $20.8 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 to $23.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. That growth was primarily driven by revenues from PPP and overall growth in the customer base year over year.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $10.3 million, an increase of $1.7 million or 20%, from $8.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Contributing to the year-over-year increase was payroll expenses, which increased due to new hires added this year as the Company continued to expand. Software expenses were $830,000, an increase of $338,000 or 68% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 as a result of costs related to the processing of PPP loans in the fourth quarter of 2021. Software costs at Windsor increased from $235,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020 to $413,000 in the same period in 2021 primarily due to costs associated with processing and servicing PPP loans. However, the corresponding revenues of Windsor increased $657,000 or 22% during that same period. The increases in all noninterest expense categories, including compensation, occupancy, special assets, data processing, software, communications and other operating expenses are primarily related to the overall growth of the Company and its new business initiatives including the expansion and growth of West Town Payments, LLC, which was added in the third quarter of 2020, as well as a year-over-year increase in mortgage and GGL related compensation tied to the increases in revenues.

For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021, noninterest expense increased from $33.3 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, to $42.5 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily the result of the overall growth of the Company, but specifically attributable to additional compensation due to government lending revenue growth, and software and advertising which increased primarily as result of one-time costs associated with PPP.

ABOUT INTEGRATED FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Company changed its name from West Town Bancorp, Inc. in the third quarter of 2020. The Company is the holding company for West Town Bank & Trust, an Illinois state-chartered bank. West Town Bank & Trust provides banking services through its full-service office located in the greater Chicago area. The Company is also the parent company of: Windsor Advantage, LLC, a loan servicing company; West Town Insurance Agency, Inc., an insurance agency; Patriarch, LLC, a real estate management company; and SBA Loan Documentation Services, LLC, a loan documentation origination company. The Company is registered with and supervised by the Federal Reserve. West Town Bank & Trust’s primary regulators are the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the FDIC. The Bank also has an investment in West Town Payments, LLC. Due to the nature of the investment, West Town Payments, LLC is considered a variable interest entity, and as a result, is consolidated for accounting purposes.

Consolidated Balance Sheets Ending Balance (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 3,803 $ 4,452 $ 3,537 $ 3,217 $ 4,268 Interest-bearing deposits 79,910 83,327 76,957 30,224 28,657 Total cash and cash equivalents 83,713 87,779 80,494 33,441 32,925 Interest-bearing time deposits 1,746 1,996 2,746 2,746 2,746 Available-for-sale securities 32,659 31,341 30,928 28,215 25,711 Loans held for sale 27,880 20,610 14,621 17,735 26,308 Loans held for investment 259,625 259,206 264,402 278,200 258,454 Allowance for loan and lease losses (5,547 ) (5,810 ) (5,635 ) (5,609 ) (5,144 ) Loans held for investment, net 254,078 253,396 258,767 272,591 253,310 Premises and equipment, net 4,106 4,127 4,599 4,651 4,658 Foreclosed assets 618 618 618 1,377 2,372 Loan servicing assets 3,993 3,830 3,936 3,428 3,456 Bank-owned life insurance 5,246 5,220 5,193 5,161 5,136 Accrued interest receivable 1,373 1,508 1,672 1,656 1,556 Goodwill 13,161 13,161 13,161 13,161 13,161 Other intangible assets, net 6,400 6,569 6,737 6,851 7,037 Other assets 18,001 13,954 16,803 17,176 10,833 Total assets $ 452,974 $ 444,109 $ 440,275 $ 408,189 $ 389,209 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 114,313 $ 98,940 $ 98,797 $ 77,167 $ 80,854 Interest-bearing 233,842 241,959 238,598 234,523 220,036 Total deposits 348,155 340,899 337,395 311,690 300,890 Borrowings 7,500 5,000 5,000 4,000 4,000 Accrued interest payable 326 372 388 454 427 Other liabilities 9,212 11,130 13,490 11,347 7,139 Total liabilities 365,193 357,401 356,273 327,491 312,456 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, voting 2,176 2,176 2,183 2,223 2,181 Common stock, non-voting 22 22 22 22 22 Additional paid in capital 23,664 23,515 23,545 24,568 24,361 Retained earnings 62,810 61,534 58,597 54,015 50,079 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (99 ) 65 105 164 271 Total IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity 88,573 87,312 84,452 80,992 76,914 Noncontrolling interest (792 ) (604 ) (450 ) (294 ) (161 ) Total shareholders' equity 87,781 86,708 84,002 80,698 76,753 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 452,974 $ 444,109 $ 440,275 $ 408,189 $ 389,209





Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands except per Three Months Ended Year-To-Date share data; unaudited) 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 12/31/21 12/31/20 Interest income Loans $ 4,571 $ 4,759 $ 4,686 $ 4,442 $ 4,250 $ 18,458 $ 17,486 Available-for-sale securities and other 130 142 99 85 90 456 468 Total interest income 4,701 4,901 4,785 4,527 4,340 18,914 17,954 Interest expense Interest on deposits 566 645 665 704 759 2,580 3,294 Interest on borrowings 1 - - - 2 1 182 Total interest expense 567 645 665 704 761 2,581 3,476 Net interest income 4,134 4,256 4,120 3,823 3,579 16,333 14,478 Provision for loan losses 775 500 50 622 210 1,947 4,460 Noninterest income Loan processing and servicing revenue 2,863 5,951 5,765 8,838 2,291 23,417 20,769 Mortgage 1,090 1,537 1,773 1,706 1,398 6,106 6,789 Government guaranteed lending 2,216 584 3,812 1,325 1,815 7,937 3,178 SBA documentation preparation fees 167 149 241 434 57 991 749 Service charges on deposits 85 77 49 32 20 243 65 Bank-owned life insurance 25 27 32 25 26 109 115 Other noninterest income (loss) (1,473 ) 694 908 2,196 491 2,325 1,841 Total noninterest income 4,973 9,019 12,580 14,556 6,098 41,128 33,506 Noninterest expense Compensation 6,178 5,462 5,996 6,016 5,250 23,652 19,107 Occupancy and equipment 254 324 300 303 286 1,181 1,042 Loan and special asset expenses 483 133 634 1,002 655 2,252 2,726 Professional services 845 732 560 680 559 2,817 2,259 Data processing 267 196 215 221 196 899 696 Software 830 842 1,524 3,391 492 6,587 3,377 Communications 99 100 90 107 94 396 348 Advertising 453 474 393 109 128 1,429 507 Amortization of intangibles 170 170 172 186 186 698 744 Other operating expenses 754 505 733 644 792 2,636 2,492 Total noninterest expense 10,333 8,938 10,617 12,659 8,638 42,547 33,298 Income (loss) before income taxes (2,001 ) 3,837 6,033 5,098 829 12,967 10,226 Income tax expense (benefit) (3,090 ) 1,055 1,606 1,296 (805 ) 867 1,512 Net income 1,089 2,782 4,427 3,802 1,634 12,100 8,714 Noncontrolling interest (187 ) (155 ) (155 ) (134 ) (96 ) (631 ) (162 ) Net income attributable to IFH, Inc. $ 1,276 $ 2,937 $ 4,582 $ 3,936 $ 1,730 $ 12,731 $ 8,876 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.60 $ 1.37 $ 2.14 $ 1.80 $ 0.80 $ 5.91 $ 4.07 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.57 $ 1.32 $ 2.07 $ 1.76 $ 0.78 $ 5.71 $ 4.01 Weighted average common shares outstanding 2,140 2,144 2,147 2,185 2,169 2,154 2,179 Diluted average common shares outstanding 2,234 2,219 2,219 2,240 2,212 2,229 2,213





Performance Ratios Three Months Ended Year-To-Date 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 12/31/21 12/31/20 PER COMMON SHARE Basic earnings per common share $ 0.60 $ 1.37 $ 2.14 $ 1.80 $ 0.80 $ 5.91 $ 4.07 Diluted earnings per common share 0.57 1.32 2.07 1.76 0.78 5.71 4.01 Book value per common share 40.30 39.74 38.32 36.08 34.91 40.30 34.91 Tangible book value per common share (2) 31.40 30.76 29.29 27.16 25.74 31.40 25.74 FINANCIAL RATIOS (ANNUALIZED) Return on average assets 1.14 % 2.61 % 4.39 % 3.99 % 1.79 % 2.98 % 2.49 % Return on average common shareholders' equity 5.85 % 13.60 % 22.53 % 20.30 % 9.06 % 15.32 % 12.22 % Return on average tangible common equity (2) 7.57 % 17.70 % 29.84 % 27.28 % 12.38 % 20.14 % 17.08 % Net interest margin 4.14 % 4.24 % 4.48 % 4.40 % 4.27 % 4.31 % 4.75 % Efficiency ratio (1) 113.5 % 67.3 % 63.6 % 68.9 % 89.3 % 74.0 % 69.4 % (1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less transaction-related costs by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, less gains or losses on sale of securities. (2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

Loan Concentrations

The top ten commercial loan concentrations as of December 31, 2021 were as follows:

% of Commercial (in millions) Amount Loans Solar electric power generation $ 53.1 28 % Power and communication line and related structures construction 27.2 14 % Lessors of nonresidential buildings (except miniwarehouses) 17.6 9 % Other activities related to real estate 13.6 7 % Lessors of other real estate property 12.0 6 % Hotels (except casino hotels) and motels 10.0 5 % Lessors of residential buildings and dwellings 5.1 3 % Other heavy and civil engineering construction 4.5 2 % Amusement arcades 2.8 1 % Golf courses and country clubs 2.7 1 % $ 148.6 76 %

