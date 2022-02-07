PSYC’s Psychedelic Spotlight Achieves Web Traffic Milestones in January with Record Page Views and Impressions

LAKE OSWEGO,OR, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) a media leader for the emerging medicinal psychedelics sector, and authorities behind Psychedelic Spotlight, a top ranking psychedelic news and information platform, is pleased to announce that Psychedelic Spotlight set new records in the month of January for page views, which exceeded 650K, and impressions, which exceeded the 1M marker for the first time.



According to the Company, the ongoing, steady growth of Psychedelic Spotlight’s following within the burgeoning psychedelics sector is, in large part, attributed to its success with producing original content that effectively resonates across a society becoming increasingly fascinated with all things related to psychedelics, including how and why they are garnering widespread attention across mainstream media. Moreover, PSYC is beginning to attract the industry’s most knowledgeable medical, scientific, and therapeutic experts to further solidify Psychedelic Spotlight’s profile as the authority on all things psychedelics.

“Even though psychedelics have been an increasingly trending topic over the past couple of years, the exposure and general interest they’re receiving in recent months is, from our perspective, growing immensely,” said PSYC CEO, David Flores. “The mainstream media really appears to be catching on to what is developing here with psychedelics and for good reason. In addition to the fact that the psychedelic drug market is expected to reach over $10B by 2027, its potential to completely disrupt our society’s approach to mental health treatments is another big reason why we are thrilled to have positioned Psychedelic Spotlight as a premiere media hub for this industry. Our commitment is to constantly be gauging community feedback to better improve the experience and make effective use of our position in the expanding psychedelic marketplace to build significant value for PSYC and our loyal shareholders in the years to come.”

“Psychedelic culture has been thriving in America for quite some time, but as a progressive decriminalization movement presently sweeps the country and an entirely new industry emerges, the subject is more popular than ever before,” said Psychedelic Spotlight Managing Editor Greg Gilman. “It’s an exciting time to be covering the psychedelic revolution, and it’s a dream come true to be utilizing over a decade’s worth of digital media experience to lead the editorial arm of this team to new heights. With cutting-edge science and research revealing new health and wellness applications every week, plus more hearts and minds embracing instead of demonizing these powerful substances, it’s very clear that there is infinite growth potential for psychedelic media, too.”

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC)

At Global Trac Solutions we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society’s most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, we believe investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We are dedicated to a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We contend that we are truly the right TRAC to follow.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, including the effect of COVID-19 and the success of the current vaccine distribution, that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website.

Disclaimer: Global Trac Solutions, Inc. does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

