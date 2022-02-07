World’s First: ARHT Beams World Experts from New York and Toronto onto 77m Ice-Breaker in Antarctica as Interactive Holograms

TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or “the Company”) (TSXV:ART) (OTCQB: ARHTF), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is pleased to announce that for the very first time they beamed holograms of multiple leading thought leaders from New York and Toronto to the ultimate dinner invitation – aboard a 77m luxury expedition ice-breaker located in the Antarctic. Speakers included best-selling author and leading blockchain expert Don Tapscott as well as New York Times best-selling authors and experts in applied data science, relationships and emotional intelligence, and marketing in the digital age.



The host of the expedition planned the trip for his 50th birthday to share a special experience with his close friends. When he came up with the idea of having world-renowned thinkers join him and his guests on board as holograms to share their insights before dinner every evening. He sought out ARHT’s live HoloPresenceTM technology to make his vision a reality and was quite impressed that ARHT was up to the task and delivered so impeccably. Guests were treated with a live presentation in each of the speaker’s areas of expertise along with 30 – 45 minutes of Q & A. One speaker was so engaging, they asked her to come back again – which she did a few days later. The vessel was crewed by EYOS expeditions, and with the location being so remote ARHT’s capabilities and technology were put to the test – having to navigate connectivity issues that meant gaining access to the internet via satellite and sending over technical expertise to join the expedition to offer on-site support and execution. Wherever in the world, you want someone to appear remotely and engage in a conversation with a sense of presence, ARHT is up to making it happen.

“It was really amazing to have all these great speakers join us during our trip, all courtesy of our host for the expedition. The Antarctic region is incredibly remote and it was wonderful to be able to experience insights from our holographic visitors, these renowned experts, while we literally were at the end of the Earth, far from civilization,” stated Tim Soper, Founding Partner & Expedition Leader at EYOS. “Both the audience and the presenters were impressed with the technology and ARHT’s capabilities and look forward to working with them again.”

EYOS designs once-in-a-lifetime experiences and represents a worldwide network of travel and marine specialists with experience and expertise that leaves virtually none of the globe unknown. Their team has spent decades exploring the world’s most remote cruising areas, and they have made contacts along the way that are an asset to any vessel setting off into the wilderness.

“We are pretty certain that this has never been done before and if we can beam live, interactive holograms appearing in the Antarctic, we should be able to do it anywhere,” stated ARHT CEO Larry O’Reilly. “Hats off to our technical and project management teams that made this happen. I think they thought our salesperson was crazy when he first proposed the idea, but they quickly pivoted their thinking to taking on this technological challenge and playing our small bit for the ultimate dinner invitation. We can’t wait to see what will come on the next EYOS adventure.”

About EYOS

Founded in 2008, EYOS is the world leader in private superyacht expeditions charters. Specializing in bespoke itineraries that take travelers to the most remote and culturally rich parts of the world, EYOS operates across all seven continents. They hold several world records and world ‘firsts,’ such as the furthest south that any vessel has ever reached in history, and the first commercial expedition to the Mariana Trench, the deepest part of the ocean seen by fewer humans than the International Space Station. In 2019, EYOS pioneered the first ever “single cabin” departures allowing travelers to book individual cabins on a superyacht. All journeys are guided by a team of experts with decades of experience.

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media’s patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global Stage™.

