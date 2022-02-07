Fogo de Chão Continues Global Expansion in 2022

DALLAS, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned restaurant from Brazil that allows guests to make culinary discoveries at every turn, has begun 2022 with a 15 percent planned annual restaurant growth rate through company-owned restaurants with an additional international, capital light franchise development strategy. The new locations will feature enhanced design and innovation platforms that complement each specific restaurant while honoring Fogo’s 40-plus year brand heritage.



New locations set amid luxury and high-traffic retail and hospitality destinations are slated to open in 2022 in the following cities with plans to open more restaurants beyond this list by year-end:

Coral Gables, Florida

El Segundo, California

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Elmhurst, New York

Paramus, New Jersey

Monterrey, Mexico

Barra, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil



“Fogo is in a prime growth position to scale significantly in the years ahead as we target 15 percent annual growth through company-owned restaurants, plus an additional international franchise development strategy,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “Our unique dining experience has propelled Fogo’s expansion efforts and driven demand in new and existing markets. We’re excited to bring Fogo to more guests domestically and internationally in the years ahead.”

Each restaurant set to open in 2022 will feature experiential elements and a timeless, modern design that complement Fogo’s Southern Brazilian heritage. At an open-air churrasco bar, guests can dine and watch gaucho chefs display the culinary art of churrasco as they butcher, prepare and grill different cuts of meat over an open flame. Dry aged meat lockers for in-house aging display indulgent cuts such as a 32 oz. long bone Tomahawk Ribeye, aged for a minimum of 42 days for rich flavor.

Fogo’s “next level” design concept will continue its international rollout with an elevated bar experience for guests to relax with a craft cocktail, premium South American wines, whiskey or bourbon in a warm, relaxed setting – perfect for date night or a happy hour gathering. The new restaurant design includes expansive patios for al fresco churrasco dining. Cognac displays and soaring wine cases featuring South America’s finest varietals will be set amongst natural wood finishes and dramatic chandeliers across vaulted ceilings. Guests can enjoy all day happy hour in the bar, the main dining room and on the patio at all new locations (where permitted).

Fogo provides culinary options suited for every daypart and occasion. Simply seasoned, fire-roasted meats are the core of the Full Churrasco dining experience where guests can discover a variety of flavors ranging from premium filet mignon and bone-in cowboy ribeye; decadent beef ribs and lamb chops; and house specialties Picanha (prime cut of the top sirloin) and Fraldinha (bottom sirloin with strong marbling for robust flavor). A range of menu selections and prices fit guests’ needs including Weekday Lunch starting at $15, an $8 Picanha burger at Bar Fogo, as well as a la carte Indulgent Cuts, like a 20 oz. Wagyu New York Strip carved tableside on a Himalayan salt block to balance the cut’s intense marbling and buttery texture.

All new innovations and efforts to enhance the guest experience will complement Fogo’s offerings, including Weekday Lunch, Weekend Brazilian Brunch, Bar Fogo, Group and Private Dining, full-service Catering, as well as Fogo To-Go, which allows guests to bring the Fogo experience home with individual churrasco entrees, a la carte offerings and ready-to-eat or ready-to-grill options from the Butcher Shop. All are available for contactless delivery or pick up.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply-seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, Bar Fogo Features including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options. For locations and more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogo.com.

