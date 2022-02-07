PLUS Turns to Manhattan Associates’ Cloud Solution to Streamline Delivery Network

NIEUWEGEIN, Netherlands, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced that PLUS, a leading grocery retailer in the Netherlands, is operating Manhattan’s Transportation Management System (TMS) to streamline its delivery network and optimise route planning.



Manhattan’s cloud-based TMS solution has been implemented in distribution centres across the Netherlands and will enable PLUS to realise the transportation and logistics needs of its grocery stores across the country through the management of all inbound deliveries from suppliers to distribution centres (DCs), and outbound deliveries from its four nationwide DCs.

“Manhattan’s transportation management system is a scalable, cloud-based transportation solution that will make the provisioning of the quality produce to our stores much more efficient. This leads to fuller shelves and happier customers,” commented Patrick Van Vugt, manager transport for PLUS.

PLUS is in the process of a major optimisation project in terms of its distribution capabilities and the construction of a new, mechanised distribution centre in Oss is an important part of a longer-term strategy for PLUS to optimise its logistics network. The Oss DC is expected to be up and running in the next 12 months, and, combined with Manhattan’s TMS, PLUS aims to achieve its objectives for more efficient distribution capabilities by the beginning of 2023.

"Together with the Manhattan team we also conducted an advanced network simulation using operational analysis data. This has enabled us to make choices that will be instrumental in further optimising our transportation schedules in the future too," continued Van Vugt.

“Operating Manhattan’s TMS will provide us with the flex-up capability of the cloud, coupled with complete end-to-end support for the transportation functions across our logistics network,” ended Van Vugt.

Pieter Van den Broecke, managing director at Manhattan Associates Benelux and Germany, added, “We are delighted that the team at PLUS chose our industry-leading TMS, and we look forward to playing our small part in providing the population of the Netherlands with their daily groceries throughout these ongoing challenges.”

Receive up-to-date product, customer and partner news directly from Manhattan Associates on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

ABOUT PLUS

PLUS is an important player in the Dutch food market, with 270 supermarkets. In early 2022, the merger with Coop became final. As a result, the new organisation consists of more than 550 supermarkets. The organisation consists of the service office in Utrecht, three regional distribution centres in Haaksbergen, Ittervoort and Hendrik-Ido-Ambacht, and a national slow-move distribution centre in MiddenbeemsterPLUS is currently building a new, mechanised and sustainable distribution centre in Oss. This distribution centre will eventually take over the activities of the other four distribution centres.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfilment centre, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com/en-nl.

Press contact Manhattan Associates:

Martine Toussaint

Tel: +31 (0) 30 214 3049

E-mail: mtoussaint@manh.com

www.manh.com/en-nl



Press information, photographs or interview requests via LEWIS:

Indira Hasanbegovic

Tel: +31 (0) 40 235 4600

E-mail: ManhattanBenelux@teamlewis.com

www.teamlewis.com