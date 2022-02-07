Eyenovia Announces Changes to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP™) therapeutics, today announced changes to its Board of Directors.



Dr. Sean Ianchulev, Director, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer of Eyenovia, has been appointed Chairman

Kenneth Lee, Jr., Director, has been named Lead Director

Rachel Jacobson has been appointed to the Board

Stephen Benjamin has been appointed to the Board

Dr. Ernest Mario, Director, has retired from the Board, effective immediately. Dr. Mario has served on Eyenovia’s Board since December 2014



“I would like to thank Dr. Mario for his enormous and instrumental role in the foundation of our OpteJet technology. He has been involved almost since its very inception ten years ago,” stated Dr. Ianchulev, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer of Eyenovia. “I also would like to welcome Rachel and Stephen to the Board. They will bring expertise and insights which will greatly enrich our perspective as we move the company forward towards commercial stage. Both Rachel and Stephen bring a track record of leadership across a diverse range of industries, and I look forward to their insights and guidance.”

Rachel Jacobson

Rachel Jacobson brings to the Board significant expertise in business development and marketing, having spent 21 years with the National Basketball Association, where she oversaw business development, licensing, marketing, account management and event planning, among other roles. Currently she serves as the President of the Drone Racing League (DRL), where she spearheads global partnerships and media rights deals, and leads the marketing and business development teams, bringing to DRL her legacy of creating transformative partnerships with leading sports and technology brands. As the SVP of Global Partnerships at the National Basketball Association, she closed partnership sales and secured global partnerships with some of the world’s most prominent companies, including PepsiCo, ExxonMobil, Under Armour, Marriott, Harman, Kaiser Permanente and other Fortune 500 companies. Prior to DRL, she also served as the Chief Business Development Oﬃcer at Landit, the market leader in personalized career pathing technology to increase the success and engagement of women and diverse groups in the workplace. Ms. Jacobson is a graduate of the Cornell University School of Hotel & Business Management.

Stephen Benjamin

Stephen Benjamin is an attorney with a track record of leadership in government and the public sector. He was elected Mayor of Columbia, South Carolina in April of 2010. He served three successful terms as Mayor concluding in December of 2021. Prior to his service as mayor, Mr. Benjamin: served in South Carolina Governor Jim Hodges' Cabinet as the Chief Executive of a 950 employee state agency; served as special counsel at a national law firm; served on the Board of Directors, Audit & CRA Committees of a financial institution; served on the Board of Directors of a NYSE traded financial services company; and served on the Board of Trustees of a not for profit hospital. Mr. Benjamin has served as President of the U.S. Conference of Mayors (2018-2019), President of the African American Mayors Association, Vice Chairman of the Global Parliament of Mayors, Executive Chairman of Municipal Bonds for America, and as a Member of the Federal Communications Commission’s Intergovernmental Advisory Committee. Mr. Benjamin is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and the University of South Carolina School of Law. Mr. Benjamin is a Principal in The Benjamin Firm, LLC and Of Counsel at The Charleston Group, where he co-chairs the firm’s Public Finance & Affordable Housing Practices.

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP™) therapeutics. Eyenovia is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for mydriasis, presbyopia and myopia progression. For more information, visit Eyenovia.com.

The Eyenovia Corporate Information slide deck may be found at ir.eyenovia.com/events-and-presentations.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions, including estimated market opportunities for our product candidates and platform technology. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and in some cases are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors discussed from time to time in documents which we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to, among other things: risks of our clinical trials, including, but not limited to, the costs, design, initiation and enrollment (which could still be adversely impacted by COVID-19 and resulting social distancing), timing, progress and results of such trials; the timing of, and our ability to submit applications for, obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals for our product candidates; the potential impacts of COVID-19 on our supply chain; the potential advantages of our product candidates and platform technology; the rate and degree of market acceptance and clinical utility of our product candidates; our estimates regarding the potential market opportunity for our product candidates; reliance on third parties to develop and commercialize our product candidates; the ability of us and our partners to timely develop, implement and maintain manufacturing, commercialization and marketing capabilities and strategies for our product candidates; intellectual property risks; changes in legal, regulatory and legislative environments in the markets in which we operate and the impact of these changes on our ability to obtain regulatory approval for our products; and our competitive position. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and except as may be required under applicable securities laws, Eyenovia does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

