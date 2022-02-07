AgriFORCE to Present at MicroCap Rodeo’s Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference on Tuesday, February 8th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company”) (Nasdaq: AGRI), an intellectual property (IP)-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple verticals, announced today that the Company has been invited to present at The MicroCap Rodeo’s 2nd Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference, which is being held virtually on February 8 - 11, 2022.

Management of AgriFORCE is scheduled to present on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 3:30 PM Eastern Time. The webcast and replay of the Company’s presentation can be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2840/44541 and on the investor relations section of AgriFORCE’s website at https://ir.agriforcegs.com/news-events/ir-calendar. Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings with registered investors.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com. Investors can register for the conference here.

About the Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference

The MicroCap Rodeo is hosting its 2nd Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference with 25-minute virtual presentations on February 8-9, 2022 and one-on-ones for qualified institutional investors on February 10-11, 2022. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the companies represented as one of their best ideas. For more information, please visit the event website: https://microcaprodeo.com/.

About AgriFORCE



AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is an AgTech company focused on the development and acquisition of crop production know-how and intellectual property augmented by advanced AgTech facilities and solutions. Looking to serve the global market, the Company’s current focus is on North America, Europe and Asia. The AgriFORCE vision is to be a leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through advanced and sustainable AgTech solution platforms that make positive change in the world—from seed to table. The AgriFORCE goal: Clean. Green. Better. Additional information about AgriFORCE is available at: www.agriforcegs.com.

