mPhase Technologies Announces Prepayment of Convertible Debt

Gaithersburg, MD, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: XDSL) (“mPhase” or the “Company”), a technology company developing the mPower EV+ (electric vehicle) charging network and consumer engagement platform, is pleased to announce that it has begun prepaying its fixed-rate Convertible Promissory Notes held by Evergreen Capital Management LLC.



As of February 7, 2022, mPhase has prepaid in cash $1,000,000 of its fixed-rate Convertible Promissory Notes made in favor of Evergreen Capital Management. As a result of the prepayment, the Company’s total outstanding indebtedness at face value under such notes, as of February 7, 2022, was reduced to $1,343,873. mPhase intends to pay down in cash the remaining amounts owed under these notes in the next few months.

“One of our key goals for 2022 was to improve our capital structure in advance of what we believe will be a historic growth curve for our company,” said mPhase Chief Executive Officer, Anshu Bhatnagar. “Today’s announcement reflects an important step in that direction and towards better locking down our share structure to avoid future dilution, as we begin to implement the next phase of our growth strategy. Our ability to prepay our convertible debt is also an indicator of our improving financial strength and commitment to building shareholder value.”

