SFLMaven CEO Joe Ladin Recently Joined Donald Baillargeon on MoneyTV for an In-Depth Update on SFLMaven’s Strategy and Prospects in 2022

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") ( www.sflmaven.com ), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is excited to announce that the Company’s CEO, Joseph Ladin, recently sat down with Money TV’s Donald Baillargeon for an in-depth look at SFLMaven’s strategy for driving growth and shareholder value in 2022.

Mr. Ladin covered the Company’s strong Q4 performance in the interview, noting SFLMaven’s jump in growth, including its rise in overall sales to $2.5 million during the quarter – a 20% leap over the Company’s sales from a year earlier. Ladin also noted the Company’s growth in average sales per item, products sold, and web traffic.

Mr. Baillargeon noted in the interview that SFLMaven has gained the reputation for being “the King of Ebay” as sales continue to pick up for the Company’s eBay store, which has now registered well over $140 million in sales over two decades.

Ladin also gave a comprehensive update on the Company’s core jewelry model and teased its coming move into the Metaverse, cryptocurrencies, and NFTs.

Please find the full interview here .

