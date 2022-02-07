VERB Opens Vendor Waitlist for New Livestream Shopping Platform

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including shoppable livestream, today announced it has opened a waitlist for new vendors for MARKET, its new 24/7 multivendor, livestream shopping platform designed to host scores of simultaneous livestream shopping sessions by consumer brands, big-box stores, boutiques, celebrities, content creators, and influencers selling products and services across numerous categories.



VERB has released a new MARKET video which can be viewed here, that highlights the new platform’s key features, functionality, and differentiators. MARKET is entirely browser-based, which means guests can join a live shopping event on mobile or desktop without first having to download an app. MARKET also features a multivendor shopping cart that allows shoppers to place items for purchase in their carts from different vendors, even from different livestreams, enhancing the shopping experience, and it incorporates VERB’s proprietary affiliate/attribution feature to reward shoppers who promote upcoming vendor events. MARKET is built to deliver a true social shopping experience for guests visiting the site, while also providing vendors and creators with the real-time control, data, analytics, flexibility, and professional TV-quality multi-camera and multi-presenter capabilities not available to them on other online platforms. Vendors also have permanent storefronts on MARKET as guests return again and again to continue shopping even after a livestream event has ended, which can serve not only as an additional distribution channel for vendors, but for many, it will be their primary distribution channel, even replacing a vendor’s website. Years in development, MARKET is the embodiment of VERB’s vision for the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment.

For Vendors, Brands, Influencers, and Content Creators interested in becoming part of the new paradigm for online commerce, sign up today to join MARKET’s Seller’s Community on Market.Live.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are used by hundreds of thousands of people in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages. VERB’s clients include large sales-based enterprises as well as small business sales teams, including the sales and marketing departments of professional sports teams. Of note is its forthcoming MARKET, a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping platform at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment. With approximately 200 employees, the Company is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and it also maintains offices in Newport Beach, California.

For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech.

