GBS Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Update on February 10

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBS Inc. (Nasdaq: GBS), a life sciences company developing non-invasive, real-time diagnostic testing for patients and their primary health practitioners at point-of-care, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2021, shortly after the NASDAQ market close on Thursday, February 10. Management will then host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET.



Title: GBS, Inc. Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Date: Thursday, February 10, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Conference

Call Details: Toll-Free: 877-407-3982

International: 201-493-6780

Conference ID: 13726819 The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s website and will be available via the following links:

Webcast: Webcast Registration Link

https://themediaframe.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=AjR9Yqzr

https://investors.gbs.inc/news-and-events/investor-calendar



The webcast should be accessed 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time.



A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on the Company’s website.

About GBS Inc.

GBS Inc. is a life sciences company developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. With the world-first Biosensor Platform, GBS Inc. is developing and launching diagnostic tests urgently needed to help people living with diabetes. For more information, please visit GBS.inc.

Investor Contact:

Tim McCarthy – Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Tim@LifeSciAdvisors.com

Company Contact:

Spiro Sakiris – Chief Financial Officer

GBS, Inc.

Investor.Relations@gbs.inc