PARIS, FRANCE, February 7, 2022 - Information on the total number of voting rights and shares in Tarkett’s share capital as of January 31th, 2022

(Article L233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and

Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers)

Date Total number of shares in the share capital Total number of voting rights As of January 31th, 2022



65,550,281



Number of theoretical voting rights:



65,801,614 Number of exercisable voting rights:

65,554,059*

* After deduction of the treasury shares without voting rights.

