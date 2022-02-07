Telos Corporation’s Lisa Conway Earns Coveted 2022 CRN Channel Chief Award

ASHBURN, Va., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos ® Corporation , a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, announced today that CRN , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Lisa Conway, Telos vice president of sales operations and strategic alliances, to its 2022 Channel Chiefs list. CRN’s annual Channel Chiefs award identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence and innovation in channel leadership.



“Lisa is a tremendous asset to our team,” said John Wood, CEO of Telos. “She is a terrific leader and her strong industry relationships and contributions have enabled us to maintain consistent momentum and drive growth with our channel business.”

Lisa Conway leads sales initiatives that advance Telos’ cybersecurity, cloud security and enterprise security solutions across the public sector and commercial markets. She is responsible for go-to-market strategies, sales programs, partnerships and the sales execution model. She joined Telos in 2016 after 16 years at Microsoft.

“Lisa is a strong business leader who understands channels and partners’ needs. We are excited to work with Lisa and her team as we continue to build our relationship with Telos,” said Gaurav “GP” Pal, Principal at stackArmor, a Telos CyberProtect partner company. “She is supportive of our mission, and her willingness to provide assistance makes her the perfect bridge between our business goals and Telos’ technology.”

A panel of CRN editors selected the honorees for their channel dedication, industry stature and accomplishments as channel advocates. The 2022 Channel Chiefs are influential leaders who continue to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs and partnerships.

“CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We’re thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success.”

CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs . For more information about the Telos CyberProtect Partner Program™, including program benefits and requirements, contact partners@telos.com or visit: www.telos.com/partners .

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

© 2022. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

