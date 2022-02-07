Global LED Light Engine Market to Reach $81 Billion by 2027

New York, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global LED Light Engine Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032046/?utm_source=GNW
4% over the period 2020-2027. Luminaires, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14% CAGR and reach US$49 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lamps segment is readjusted to a revised 12.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.5% CAGR
- The LED Light Engine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.5% and 11.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
- Ab Fagerhult
- Acuity Brands, Inc.
- Cree, Inc.
- GE Lighting (GE Lighting + Current)
- Gerard Lighting
- Glamox AS
- Halla, A.S.
- Helvar OY AB
- Hubbell Incorporated
- Ideal Industries Inc.
- LEDrabrands, Inc.
- Lumitech LLC
- Lutron Electronics
- OSRAM GmbH
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Signify Holding
- Zumtobel Lighting GmbH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032046/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for LED Light Engine
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for LED Light Engine by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Engine by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Luminaires by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Luminaires by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Luminaires by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Lamps by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Lamps by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Lamps by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for New by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for New by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for New by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Retrofit by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Retrofit by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Retrofit by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Lighting
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Indoor Lighting by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Lighting by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Lighting
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Outdoor Lighting by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor Lighting by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for LED Light Engine by
Product Type - Luminaires and Lamps - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for LED Light Engine by Product
Type - Luminaires and Lamps Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Engine by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Luminaires and Lamps for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for LED Light Engine by
Installation Type - New and Retrofit - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for LED Light Engine by
Installation Type - New and Retrofit Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Engine by
Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for New
and Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for LED Light Engine by
End-Use - Indoor Lighting and Outdoor Lighting - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for LED Light Engine by End-Use -
Indoor Lighting and Outdoor Lighting Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Engine by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor
Lighting and Outdoor Lighting for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for LED Light Engine
by Product Type - Luminaires and Lamps - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for LED Light Engine by
Product Type - Luminaires and Lamps Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Engine by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Luminaires and Lamps for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for LED Light Engine
by Installation Type - New and Retrofit - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for LED Light Engine by
Installation Type - New and Retrofit Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Engine by
Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for New
and Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for LED Light Engine
by End-Use - Indoor Lighting and Outdoor Lighting - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for LED Light Engine by
End-Use - Indoor Lighting and Outdoor Lighting Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Engine by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor
Lighting and Outdoor Lighting for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for LED Light Engine
by Product Type - Luminaires and Lamps - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for LED Light Engine by Product
Type - Luminaires and Lamps Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Engine by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Luminaires and Lamps for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for LED Light Engine
by Installation Type - New and Retrofit - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for LED Light Engine by
Installation Type - New and Retrofit Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Engine by
Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for New
and Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for LED Light Engine
by End-Use - Indoor Lighting and Outdoor Lighting - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for LED Light Engine by End-Use -
Indoor Lighting and Outdoor Lighting Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Engine by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor
Lighting and Outdoor Lighting for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for LED Light Engine
by Product Type - Luminaires and Lamps - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for LED Light Engine by Product
Type - Luminaires and Lamps Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Engine by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Luminaires and Lamps for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for LED Light Engine
by Installation Type - New and Retrofit - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for LED Light Engine by
Installation Type - New and Retrofit Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Engine by
Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for New
and Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for LED Light Engine
by End-Use - Indoor Lighting and Outdoor Lighting - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for LED Light Engine by End-Use -
Indoor Lighting and Outdoor Lighting Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Engine by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor
Lighting and Outdoor Lighting for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for LED Light Engine
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for LED Light Engine by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Engine by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for LED Light Engine
by Product Type - Luminaires and Lamps - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for LED Light Engine by
Product Type - Luminaires and Lamps Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Engine by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Luminaires and Lamps for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for LED Light Engine
by Installation Type - New and Retrofit - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for LED Light Engine by
Installation Type - New and Retrofit Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Engine by
Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for New
and Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for LED Light Engine
by End-Use - Indoor Lighting and Outdoor Lighting - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for LED Light Engine by
End-Use - Indoor Lighting and Outdoor Lighting Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Engine by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor
Lighting and Outdoor Lighting for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for LED Light Engine
by Product Type - Luminaires and Lamps - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 71: France Historic Review for LED Light Engine by
Product Type - Luminaires and Lamps Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Engine by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Luminaires and Lamps for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for LED Light Engine
by Installation Type - New and Retrofit - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: France Historic Review for LED Light Engine by
Installation Type - New and Retrofit Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Engine by
Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for New
and Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for LED Light Engine
by End-Use - Indoor Lighting and Outdoor Lighting - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for LED Light Engine by
End-Use - Indoor Lighting and Outdoor Lighting Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Engine by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor
Lighting and Outdoor Lighting for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for LED Light
Engine by Product Type - Luminaires and Lamps - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Germany Historic Review for LED Light Engine by
Product Type - Luminaires and Lamps Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Engine by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Luminaires and Lamps for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for LED Light
Engine by Installation Type - New and Retrofit - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Germany Historic Review for LED Light Engine by
Installation Type - New and Retrofit Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Engine by
Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for New
and Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for LED Light
Engine by End-Use - Indoor Lighting and Outdoor Lighting -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for LED Light Engine by
End-Use - Indoor Lighting and Outdoor Lighting Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Engine by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor
Lighting and Outdoor Lighting for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 88: Italy Current & Future Analysis for LED Light Engine
by Product Type - Luminaires and Lamps - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: Italy Historic Review for LED Light Engine by Product
Type - Luminaires and Lamps Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Engine by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Luminaires and Lamps for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for LED Light Engine
by Installation Type - New and Retrofit - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 92: Italy Historic Review for LED Light Engine by
Installation Type - New and Retrofit Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Engine by
Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for New
and Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for LED Light Engine
by End-Use - Indoor Lighting and Outdoor Lighting - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Italy Historic Review for LED Light Engine by End-Use -
Indoor Lighting and Outdoor Lighting Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Engine by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor
Lighting and Outdoor Lighting for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 97: UK Current & Future Analysis for LED Light Engine by
Product Type - Luminaires and Lamps - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 98: UK Historic Review for LED Light Engine by Product
Type - Luminaires and Lamps Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 99: UK 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Engine by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Luminaires and Lamps for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: UK Current & Future Analysis for LED Light Engine by
Installation Type - New and Retrofit - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 101: UK Historic Review for LED Light Engine by
Installation Type - New and Retrofit Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Engine by
Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for New
and Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for LED Light Engine by
End-Use - Indoor Lighting and Outdoor Lighting - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: UK Historic Review for LED Light Engine by End-Use -
Indoor Lighting and Outdoor Lighting Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Engine by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor
Lighting and Outdoor Lighting for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 106: Spain Current & Future Analysis for LED Light Engine
by Product Type - Luminaires and Lamps - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 107: Spain Historic Review for LED Light Engine by
Product Type - Luminaires and Lamps Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Spain 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Engine by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Luminaires and Lamps for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Spain Current & Future Analysis for LED Light Engine
by Installation Type - New and Retrofit - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 110: Spain Historic Review for LED Light Engine by
Installation Type - New and Retrofit Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Spain 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Engine by
Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for New
and Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: Spain Current & Future Analysis for LED Light Engine
by End-Use - Indoor Lighting and Outdoor Lighting - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Spain Historic Review for LED Light Engine by
End-Use - Indoor Lighting and Outdoor Lighting Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Engine by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor
Lighting and Outdoor Lighting for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 115: Russia Current & Future Analysis for LED Light
Engine by Product Type - Luminaires and Lamps - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Russia Historic Review for LED Light Engine by
Product Type - Luminaires and Lamps Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Russia 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Engine by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Luminaires and Lamps for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: Russia Current & Future Analysis for LED Light
Engine by Installation Type - New and Retrofit - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Russia Historic Review for LED Light Engine by
Installation Type - New and Retrofit Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: Russia 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Engine by
Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for New
and Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 121: Russia Current & Future Analysis for LED Light
Engine by End-Use - Indoor Lighting and Outdoor Lighting -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: Russia Historic Review for LED Light Engine by
End-Use - Indoor Lighting and Outdoor Lighting Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: Russia 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Engine by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor
Lighting and Outdoor Lighting for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 124: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Engine by Product Type - Luminaires and Lamps -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 125: Rest of Europe Historic Review for LED Light Engine
by Product Type - Luminaires and Lamps Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 126: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for LED Light
Engine by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Luminaires and Lamps for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 127: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Engine by Installation Type - New and Retrofit -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 128: Rest of Europe Historic Review for LED Light Engine
by Installation Type - New and Retrofit Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 129: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for LED Light
Engine by Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for New and Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 130: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Engine by End-Use - Indoor Lighting and Outdoor Lighting -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 131: Rest of Europe Historic Review for LED Light Engine
by End-Use - Indoor Lighting and Outdoor Lighting Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 132: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for LED Light
Engine by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Indoor Lighting and Outdoor Lighting for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for LED Light
Engine by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 134: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for LED Light Engine by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 135: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for LED Light
Engine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 136: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for LED Light
Engine by Product Type - Luminaires and Lamps - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 137: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for LED Light Engine by
Product Type - Luminaires and Lamps Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 138: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for LED Light
Engine by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Luminaires and Lamps for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 139: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for LED Light
Engine by Installation Type - New and Retrofit - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 140: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for LED Light Engine by
Installation Type - New and Retrofit Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 141: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for LED Light
Engine by Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for New and Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 142: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for LED Light
Engine by End-Use - Indoor Lighting and Outdoor Lighting -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for LED Light Engine by
End-Use - Indoor Lighting and Outdoor Lighting Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 144: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for LED Light
Engine by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Indoor Lighting and Outdoor Lighting for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 145: Australia Current & Future Analysis for LED Light
Engine by Product Type - Luminaires and Lamps - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 146: Australia Historic Review for LED Light Engine by
Product Type - Luminaires and Lamps Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 147: Australia 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Engine
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Luminaires and Lamps for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 148: Australia Current & Future Analysis for LED Light
Engine by Installation Type - New and Retrofit - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 149: Australia Historic Review for LED Light Engine by
Installation Type - New and Retrofit Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 150: Australia 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Engine
by Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
New and Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 151: Australia Current & Future Analysis for LED Light
Engine by End-Use - Indoor Lighting and Outdoor Lighting -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 152: Australia Historic Review for LED Light Engine by
End-Use - Indoor Lighting and Outdoor Lighting Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 153: Australia 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Engine
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor
Lighting and Outdoor Lighting for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032046/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________