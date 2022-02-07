Asure Partners With Jackson Lewis Law Firm to Help Growing Businesses Adapt to Changing Employment Laws

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc., (Nasdaq: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions, has partnered with Jackson Lewis P.C. to provide vital HR compliance education to Asure’s 80,000 client businesses via video webinars, podcasts, and articles.



“Jackson Lewis is recognized as a national leader in HR and employment law,” said Pat Goepel, Chairman and CEO of Asure. “Bringing their expertise to our clients is part of our vision to ‘Be the most trusted Human Capital Management resource to entrepreneurs everywhere.’”

The most recent discussion, titled “Key New Employment Laws in 2022,” centered on the profound legal changes impacting small and mid-sized businesses in 2022 and beyond. Brian J. Shenker, of counsel with Jackson Lewis, provided actionable updates on the topics of

Non-Compete Agreements

Paid Family Leave Laws

Anti-Discrimination Laws (Including COVID-19 issues)

Employee Privacy and Surveillance Laws

“Brian did a great job unpacking recent legal updates but his insight into the macro-trends in HR were of the highest value to our clients,” said Mike Vannoy, Vice President of Marketing, and host of the Asure Webinar for Businesses. “We’re experiencing a sea change in HR regulation where, over several decades, we saw big federal laws pass every few years like FLSA, Equal Pay, the Civil Rights Act, ADA, Title VII, FMLA, and ACA. Today, new laws are being added by federal, state, and local governments at an accelerated rate that sometimes conflict with each other – small and mid-sized business simply can’t keep up.”

This Webinar provides an update on specific legal changes in 2022 of which employers need to be aware. The macro-trend for businesses to note is that new HR laws are increasingly shifting to state and local authorities which makes compliance more complex and that new laws lean more toward employee protections. This necessitates expert counsel and careful documentation.

The presentation is complimentary for Asure business customers and prospective clients alike, driving new qualified leads to both Asure and Jackson Lewis.

The 2022 HR Megatrends Report replay is available here.

All new and existing Asure Webinars for small and mid-size businesses (“SMB”) are announced on https://www.asuresoftware.com/webinars

About Jackson Lewis

Focused on labor and employment law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 950+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients' goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.

Additional information about the firm can be found at jacksonlewis.com.

About Asure Software

Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR) is a leading provider of Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions. We help small and mid-sized companies grow by assisting them in building better teams with skills to stay compliant with ever-changing federal, state, and local tax jurisdictions and labor laws, and better allocate cash so they can spend their financial capital on growing their business rather than back-office overhead expenses. Asure’s Human Capital Management suite, named Asure HCM, includes cloud-based Payroll, Tax Services, and Time & Attendance software as well as human resources (“HR”) services ranging from HR projects to completely outsourcing payroll and HR staff. We also offer these products and services through our network of reseller partners. Visit us at asuresoftware.com.

