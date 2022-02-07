Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Market (2021 to 2026) - by Product, Disease, End-user and Geography

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Market (2021-2026) by Product, Disease, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Market is estimated to be USD 2.1 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.2 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.9%.



Market Dynamics

A spinal Cord Stimulator (SCS) device is surgically placed under your skin and sends a mild electric current to your spinal cord. Thin wires carry current from a pulse generator to the nerve fibres of the spinal cord. When turned on, the SCS stimulates the nerves in the area where your pain is felt. Factors such as increasing incidence of the failed back syndrome, availability of medical reimbursements, increase in the number of patients suffering from chronic pain and increasing incidence of complex regional pain syndrome are drivers for the market. Whereas adverse risks associated with spinal cord stimulation devices are restraints for the market growth.



Growing awareness in developing countries provides an opportunity for the market's growth through the availability of therapies poses a challenge.



The Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Market is segmented based on Product, Disease, End User and Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Abbott Laboratories, Autonomic Technologies Inc., Beijing PINS Medical Co., Ltd, BioControl Medical (B.C.M) Ltd., Bioinduction, Bluewind Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cirtec Medical Corporation, and Gimer Medical, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Failed Back Syndrome

4.1.2 Availability of Medical Reimbursements

4.1.3 Increase in Number of Patients Suffering from Chronic Pain

4.1.4 Increasing Incidence of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Adverse Risks Associated with Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Awareness in Developing Countries

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Availability of Therapies



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Rechargeable

6.3 Non-Rechargeable



7 Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Market, By Disease

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Failed Back Surgery Syndrome (FBSS)

7.3 Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD)

7.4 Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

7.5 Arachnoiditis

7.6 Ischemic Limb Pain

7.7 Others



8 Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.3 Ambulatory Surgical Units

8.4 Speciality Clinics



9 Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 South America

9.3.1 Brazil

9.3.2 Argentina

9.3.3 Chile

9.3.4 Colombia

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 UK

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 Germany

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.5 Spain

9.4.6 Netherlands

9.4.7 Sweden

9.4.8 Russia

9.4.9 Rest of Europe

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.5.1 China

9.5.2 Japan

9.5.3 India

9.5.4 Indonesia

9.5.5 Malaysia

9.5.6 South Korea

9.5.7 Australia

9.5.8 Sri Lanka

9.5.9 Thailand

9.5.10 Rest of APAC

9.6 Middle-East and Africa

9.6.1 Qatar

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 South Africa

9.6.4 United Arab Emirates



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Initiatives

10.3.1 M&A and Investments

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Abbott Laboratories

11.2 Autonomic Technologies Inc.

11.3 Beijing PINS Medical Co., Ltd

11.4 BioControl Medical (B.C.M) Ltd.

11.5 Bioinduction

11.6 Bluewind Medical

11.7 Boston Scientific Corporation

11.8 Cirtec Medical Corporation

11.9 Gimer Medical

11.10 Greatbatch, Inc.

11.11 GTX Medical

11.12 Helius Medical Technologies

11.13 Integer Holdings Corporation

11.14 LivaNova PLC

11.15 Medtronic PLC

11.16 Microtransponder

11.17 Neuronano

11.18 Neuronetics Inc.

11.19 Neuropace Inc.

11.20 NeuroSigma, Inc.

11.21 Nevro Corp.

11.22 Nuvectra

11.23 Saluda Medical Pvt ltd

11.24 Soterix Medical

11.25 Spinal Modulation

11.26 Stimwave LLC

11.27 Synapse Biomedical, Inc.



12 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jfys2s

