Greancy World - Brand New Neopets Style Play To Earn Game and NFT Set To Launch 2/10/2022 with Secondary Sales on Opensea

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) After months of working behind the scenes, Greancy World is finally ready to launch its genesis collection of NFTs which will be used in their upcoming play-to-earn game as characters. Like Neopets, Greancies will be digital pets that can be leveled up to make missions inside the game easier as well as give you opportunities to earn more tokens.

Two Reasons Collectors Should Consider Minting a Greancy World NFT This Week Are:

The Genesis NFTs will be useable in game to earn native project tokens for completing missions. Greancy world is not a pfp project, but really the start of a brand that will continue for years to come and has been in development since July of 2021. Unlike most NFT play to earn projects, Greancy World is not outsourcing it’s video game or nft develpment. Rather, the Greancy World Team is made up of individuals who have experience in the NFT space and members with a video game development background. Because of this, The Greancy Team can produce a much more polished project than most NFT play to earn projects.

After the genesis mint, Greancy World holders can expect some awesome utilities prior to the full game being released in a few months. For example, staking will open up so that your Greancy can level up in points while also earning tokens while you wait to play the Alpha Version of the game (expected mid 2022). Holders will also have access to exclusive sneak peaks of the full Neopets style game, but best of all, they will be the first to play when the Alpha Version of the game is ready.

With an experienced team and an amazing community, it is hard to see how Greancy World doesn’t make a major splash in the play to earn market this coming week.



Whitelisted Presale: February 10, 2022



Public Sale: February 11, 2022

Mint Price: .08eth

Twitter: Twitter.com/GreancyWorld



Discord: https://discord.gg/7f6cZt6dvv

“As a dev in web 3 and nfts it’s so easy to just throw together assets and smart contracts and call it a day, but what if you need something more complex than that, or you don’t want to lumped in with other games and derivatives?



With Greancy World we are building a totally original IP from the ground up, yes there is inspiration from Neopets and Pokemon Axie Infinity and other "pet" or monster games, but we have strived to make sure we are original enough to have a strong brand without being directly compared to Axie, or Pokemon. This goes for all aspects of our design, from the character designs, to the NPCs to even the architecture and atmosphere of the realms, which have been designed in tandem with our lore / story. We aren't trying to use composable assets and tech for a quick gain, we are trying to immerse ourselves and our players/users into a wholly distinct video gaming and earning experience.” - Greancy World Founder