Small Cap Growth Company Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the February 2nd & 3rd Small Cap Growth Conference are available for on-demand viewing.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download shareholder materials from the company’s “virtual trade booth”.

February 2nd & 3rd Presentations:

PresentationTicker(s)
 Keynote Presentation from Skyline Corporate Communications Group

 “Social Media & the New Investor Relations Landscape”
 BlueRush Inc. (OTCQB: BTVRF | TSX-V: BTV)
 Ilika PLC (OTCQX: ILIKF | AIM: IKA)
 Prostar Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: MAPPF | TSX-V: MAPS)
 Solution Financial Inc. (OTCQX: SLNFF | TSX: SFI)
 AAC Clyde Space (OTCQX: ACCMF | Nasdaq Stockholm: AAC)
 Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (OTCQX: MSNVF | TSX-V: MRS)
 Legion Capital Corp. (OTCQB: LGCP)
 Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (OTCQX: WPNDF | TSX-V: WISH)
 Exco Technologies Ltd. (OTCQX: EXCOF | TSX: XTC)
 Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (OTCQX: MNSEF | ASX: MNS)
 Flyht Aerospace Solutions, Ltd. (OTCQX: FLYLF | TSX-V: FLY)
 GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Ltd. (Pink: BLVDF | TSX-V: BLOK)
 Brainchip Holdings Ltd. (OTCQX: BRCHF | ASX: BRN)
 MBH Corporation plc (OTCQX: MBHCF | Deutsche Borse: M8H)
 NutraLife Biosciences, Inc. (Pink: NLBS)
 iFabric Corp. (OTCQX: IFABF | TSX: IFA)
 Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCQX: ALVOF | TSX-V: ALV)
 Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCQB: IMPHF | TSX-V: IHC)
 InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCQX: IPOOF | TSX: IPO)
 Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: ROOOF | TSX-V: ROOF)
 TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. (OTCQX: TAALF | CSE: TAAL)
 Venzee Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: VENZF | TSX-V: VENZ)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit 
www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

