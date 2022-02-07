Small Cap Growth Company Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the February 2nd & 3rd Small Cap Growth Conference are available for on-demand viewing.
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download shareholder materials from the company’s “virtual trade booth”.
February 2nd & 3rd Presentations:
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
| Keynote Presentation from Skyline Corporate Communications Group
“Social Media & the New Investor Relations Landscape”
|BlueRush Inc.
|(OTCQB: BTVRF | TSX-V: BTV)
|Ilika PLC
|(OTCQX: ILIKF | AIM: IKA)
|Prostar Holdings Inc.
|(OTCQX: MAPPF | TSX-V: MAPS)
|Solution Financial Inc.
|(OTCQX: SLNFF | TSX: SFI)
|AAC Clyde Space
|(OTCQX: ACCMF | Nasdaq Stockholm: AAC)
|Mission Ready Solutions Inc.
|(OTCQX: MSNVF | TSX-V: MRS)
|Legion Capital Corp.
|(OTCQB: LGCP)
|Wishpond Technologies Ltd.
|(OTCQX: WPNDF | TSX-V: WISH)
|Exco Technologies Ltd.
|(OTCQX: EXCOF | TSX: XTC)
|Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd
|(OTCQX: MNSEF | ASX: MNS)
|Flyht Aerospace Solutions, Ltd.
|(OTCQX: FLYLF | TSX-V: FLY)
|GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Ltd.
|(Pink: BLVDF | TSX-V: BLOK)
|Brainchip Holdings Ltd.
|(OTCQX: BRCHF | ASX: BRN)
|MBH Corporation plc
|(OTCQX: MBHCF | Deutsche Borse: M8H)
|NutraLife Biosciences, Inc.
|(Pink: NLBS)
|iFabric Corp.
|(OTCQX: IFABF | TSX: IFA)
|Alvopetro Energy Ltd.
|(OTCQX: ALVOF | TSX-V: ALV)
|Imperial Helium Corp.
|(OTCQB: IMPHF | TSX-V: IHC)
|InPlay Oil Corp.
|(OTCQX: IPOOF | TSX: IPO)
|Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.
|(OTCQB: ROOOF | TSX-V: ROOF)
|TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc.
|(OTCQX: TAALF | CSE: TAAL)
|Venzee Technologies Inc.
|(OTCQB: VENZF | TSX-V: VENZ)
