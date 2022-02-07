Tingo, Inc. Announces Change of Ticker Symbol and CUSIP

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Tingo, Inc. (OTC Markets: TMNA) (“Tingo” or the “Company”) announces today that it has received approval for a change of its ticker symbol from “IWBB” to “TMNA,” as announced by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) on its Feb. 4, 2022, daily list. As is customary with a ticker symbol change, the CUSIP number for the Company’s shares was also changed to 88749T107. In addition, the approval further means that electronic deposit and transfer of Tingo shares, which was temporarily suspended during the pendency of the corporate action, may now be resumed.



On Oct. 19, 2021, Tingo submitted an application to list its shares for trading with the New York Stock Exchange. Should the Company’s shares be admitted for trading on the NYSE, the Company intends to change its ticker symbol to “TING” and has reserved the designation with the NYSE for this purpose.

Commenting on the FINRA approval, Ken Denos, general counsel and head of regulatory and compliance matters for the Company, stated: “We are pleased that Tingo has obtained approval of its trading profile and ticker symbol change that is consistent with our corporate name. We believe these changes will help our investors and the financial community more easily follow our Company on financial websites and in trading applications. We expect that these developments will also increase awareness of Tingo and its mission to a much wider global audience.”

About Tingo

Tingo is is the leading agri-fintech company operating in Africa, with a marketplace platform that empowers social upliftment through mobile, technology and financial access for rural farming communities. With approximately 9 million customers and over 30 million mobile devices sold, Tingo is seeking to expand its operations across select markets in Africa. The Company’s strategic plan is to become the eminent Pan-African agri-fintech business, delivering social upliftment and financial inclusion to millions of SME farmers and women-led businesses. Additional information about the Company can be found at https://tingoinc.com/.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding possible future circumstances. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements including, in particular, any risks and uncertainties with respect to the Company’s operations, as well as those contained in the Company’s quarterly, annual and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results, events and performance may differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not constitute an admission by the Company or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statements are material.

