Iris Energy to Release Second Quarter Results and Host Conference Call on February 9, 2022

SYDNEY, Australia, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) (“Iris Energy” or “the Company”), a leading sustainable Bitcoin miner with 15 EH/s of secured miners, today announces it will report financial results for the three and six months ended December 31, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

Participants are asked to pre-register for the call through the following link: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=E10CC11D-07CB-4540-BCA9-2D83B2534F96.

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration and will dial directly into the call without delay. Those without Internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling: 1-866-668-0721 (U.S. toll free) or 1300-309-051 (Australian toll free). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Although there will be no live Q&A session, management will address pre-submitted questions during the call. Those wishing to submit a question may do so via ir@irisenergy.co using the subject line “Conference Call Question Submission”.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy is a sustainable Bitcoin mining company that supports local communities, as well as the decarbonization of energy markets and the global Bitcoin network.

Focus on low-cost renewables : Iris Energy targets entry into regions where there are low-cost, abundant and attractive renewable energy sources, and where the Company can support local communities

: Iris Energy targets entry into regions where there are low-cost, abundant and attractive renewable energy sources, and where the Company can support local communities Long-term security over infrastructure, land and power supply : Iris Energy owns its electrical infrastructure and data centers, providing security and operational control over its assets. Iris Energy also focuses on grid-connected power access which helps to ensure it is able to utilize a reliable, long-term supply of power

: Iris Energy owns its electrical infrastructure and data centers, providing security and operational control over its assets. Iris Energy also focuses on grid-connected power access which helps to ensure it is able to utilize a reliable, long-term supply of power Seasoned management team : Iris Energy’s team has an impressive track record of success across energy, infrastructure, renewables, finance, digital assets and data centers





Contacts



Media

Jon Snowball

Domestique

+61 477 946 068

Investors

Bom Shin

Iris Energy

+61 411 376 332

bom.shin@irisenergy.co