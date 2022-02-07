BITZZCOIN – BTZ Launches, Bitzznet aims to be the NEXT Facebook with DeFi ecosystem

New York, NY, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitzzcoin team is pleased to announce the launch of their token BITZZCOIN – BTZ, as the team aims to become one of the largest utility tokens in the world.





Bitzznet is aiming to become the best social network with a fully decentralized ad platform and a DeFi ecosystem inbuilt in it, making the perfect bridge between WEB 2.0 and WEB 3.0.

The Social Platform

Bitzznet (the platform which BITZZCOIN – BTZ token has launched) team has decided to launch their revolutionary social network platform with a fully integration of DeFi and NFT marketplace.

Bitzznet Features

Social Network

Bitzznet aiming to become a bridge between WEB 2.0 and WEB 3.0 becoming world’s largest social network to integrate the DeFi ecosystem.

Fully Decentralized classified Ad platform

Bitzznet has plans to launch their own classified ad platform which is based on NFT making the world’s first NFT based fully decentralized classified ad market.

This in with adding a utility towards NFT market and making Bitzznet ad spot NFT holders to generate revenue for holding their NFT.

DeFi ecosystem

Bitzznet will become a fully integrated platform with DeFi protocols with Bitzz wallet, Lending, DAO and a Bitzz Dex to use as the DeFi ecosystem.

Bitzz Reward

As Bitzznet has a user reward system to incentivize the users and content creators, Bitzznet has design a reward mechanism to reward their user with Bitzz reward.

Marketplace

Bitzznet is planning to launch their own marketplace while adding multiple payment method an average user can use and making BITZZCOIN – BTZ also a payment mode, which makes BITZZCOIN – BTZ a real-world utility token.

Baby BITZZ & BITZZ Stable Coin

Baby Bitzz would be a reward token for the holders and content creators of the platform to distribute the user rewards, also Bitzznet is planning to launch their own stable coin called BITZZ stable coin, which can then serve the purpose of a real-world currency and making the base currency in which the lending platform to operate in the Bitzz DeFi ecosystem.

NFT Marketplace

Bitzznet will be launching their own NFT marketplace to benefit the users to buy and sell NFTs on the Bitzznet platform, using both Ethereum and Polygon networks, making Bitzznet a one stop shop for many.

Pinksale

BITZZCOIN – BTZ has just announced their presale on Pinksale and their next step would be to list BTZ on Pancakeswap, Coinmarketcap and CoinGecko. Once the product is ready for launch, the next listing will be on major exchanges such as Binance and Coinbase.

BITZZCOIN – BTZ Presale announcement

BITZZCOIN – BTZ starts their pre-sale on Pinksale (BNB Currency) on 7th Feb UTC 10 till 9th Feb UTC 10, with 10% discount.

Get Whitelisted: https://t.me/bitzzcoinwhitelist_Bot

Presale Link: https://www.pinksale.finance/#/launchpad/0xEE2AbC194775624590008cd253C22670C40988Ca?chain=BSC

Audit: https://github.com/ContractChecker/audits/blob/main/BitzzCoin%20Token%20Audit%20Report%20-%20By%20ContractChecker.pdf

Social Media:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bitzzcoin

Facebook: https://facebook.com/bitzzcoin

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/bitzz-coin-1b1b3b229

Telegram Group: https://t.me/bitzzcoinofficial_group