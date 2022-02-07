ME2C® Environmental Comments on EPA Proposal to Reaffirm the 2012 Mercury and Air Toxics Standards for Power Plants

EPA to Additionally Propose Stricter Air-Quality Standards in 2022 for Mercury and Other Toxic Pollutants, and New Restrictions on Wastewater Generated by Power Plants

CORSICANA, TX, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME 2 C Environmental" or the “Company”), a leading environmental technologies firm, today commented on the EPA’s announcement on Monday, January 31, 2022, proposing to reaffirm the scientific, economic, and legal underpinnings of the 2012 Mercury and Air Toxics Standards for power plants, which require significant reductions of mercury, acid gases, and other harmful pollutants. The proposal would leave the current emissions standards unchanged but would ensure the continuation of public health protections provided by these requirements, while seeking information from the public on opportunities for additional pollution reductions.

In 2012, the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS) were established under the Clean Air Act. The standard affected new and existing commercial coal- and oil-fired power plants. It set standards designed to dramatically reduce releases of mercury and other hazardous air pollutants into the atmosphere. EPA has estimated that by 2017 power plant emissions of hazardous mercury pollution into the air and water were reduced by 86%. In May 2020, the previous administration reversed EPA’s prior finding, undermining for the legal basis for MATS. In the announcement issued by the EPA on January 31, 2022, EPA proposes to find that the 2020 action was based under a flawed interpretation of the Clean Air Act.

In addition to the recent announcement to reaffirm the MATS rule, the EPA is reviewing and plans to propose stricter air-quality standards in 2022 for mercury and other toxic pollutants, and new restrictions on wastewater generated by coal-fired power plants.

Commenting on the EPA proposal, Richard MacPherson, Chief Executive Officer of ME 2 C Environmental, stated, “We believe that the EPA’s reaffirmation of the MATS rule as appropriate and necessary is a key step in paving the way for a potential strengthening of both the air and water regulations. The EPA ruling reinforces the stability and growth of the U.S. coal-fired power sector. Our core business in mercury emissions capture and patented Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA®) technology will continue to play a vital role in enabling our customers to meet or exceed their mercury mitigation requirements. Widespread industry adoption and recognition of the value of our technology is accelerating, with additional new supply business announced in first month of 2022 with major utility customers.”

MacPherson added, “The prospect of new EPA restrictions aimed at further reducing mercury contamination in power plant wastewater supports our focused effort to provide a reliable remediation system to address mercury. With more than 1,100 coal ash ponds across the U.S., mercury is a primary concern for power plant wastewater and typically requires costly treatment prior to discharge to ensure environmental and public health. We are looking forward to working with our customers to deploy new technologies, in addition to our core business, that will support any challenges they may face with meeting more stringent compliance requirements.”

