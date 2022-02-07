Uniformed Services Family Health Plan at Saint Vincents Catholic Medical Center Selects Conduent to Deliver End-to-End Business Process Services to Optimize Health Plan Management

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today announced that the company, pursuant to a competitive bid process, was selected by the Uniformed Services Family Health Plan at Saint Vincents Catholic Medical Center (USFHP) to provide comprehensive health plan management services under a new, five-year agreement. Conduent will deliver highly scalable business process services for USFHP that span claims processing and management, member and provider engagement, and fulfillment. These technology-enabled services will utilize the company’s HSP Core Administration Processing System.



USFHP is a TRICARE Prime health plan benefit serving active-duty military family members, and retired military members and their families in New Jersey, western Connecticut, southeastern Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia, and southeastern New York, including New York City and Long Island. The organization joins a growing number of regional health plans that are opting to leverage Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) to remain flexible and agile in the face of an ever-changing healthcare industry. USFHP chose Conduent for its proven expertise in health plan management and for its ability to better support emerging markets while achieving operational efficiency.

“For more than forty years, we have evolved USFHP services to meet the health and wellness goals of our members. We sought a strong and experienced partner that is fully knowledgeable about our operations and understands the challenges that will impact our business now and, in the future,” said Jeffrey M. Bloom, Chief Executive Officer of US Family Health Plan at Saint Vincents Catholic Medical Centers. “Conduent demonstrated advanced solutions to meet shifting regulatory requirements, innovative data analytics to enhance the quality of care for our members and increased support for the USFHP population health model for us to generate better outcomes and create a personalized experience for our members. Conduent has a proven track record of delivering scalable solutions that can support our growth and is aligned with our quality goals.”

Sheila Curr, Global Head, Commercial Healthcare at Conduent added, “We are extremely proud to be chosen by USFHP to provide a wide range of health plan management solutions that drive operational excellence. We look forward to streamlining processes to drive efficiencies for USFHP with ongoing technology advancements that improve the experience and health outcomes of their members.”

About Uniformed Services Family Health Plan at Saint Vincents Catholic Medical Centers

The Uniformed Services Family Health Plan at Saint Vincents Catholic Medical Centers (USFHP) is a Department of Defense sponsored not-for-profit health plan. USFHP has more than forty (40) years’ experience in providing healthcare to military beneficiaries. It offers the TRICARE Prime benefit to active-duty family members, including activated Guard and Reserve Family members, and military retirees and their families.

The USFHP Alliance maintains the highest levels of overall patient satisfaction in the nation - not just in the Military Health System - based on annual assessments by independent health plan evaluators. Most recently, it achieved an average 92 percent enrollee satisfaction.

The USFHP programs are recognized as leaders in the management of patients with chronic conditions and have an integrated model of care designed to improve quality and access and manage the overall costs of care.

The USFHP distinguishes itself by offering the TRICARE Prime benefit within a population health model. The population health model generates better outcomes and a personalized member experience. Our programs consistently achieve outstanding performance in the Military Health System-endorsed metrics of improved health outcomes, decreased utilization of healthcare services, and exceptional member satisfaction.

USFHP is an important choice for military families. We continue to maintain steady membership due to member satisfaction and loyalty to our program. Our membership continues to grow throughout our service area as more beneficiaries are electing to choose USFHP as their preferred TRICARE option.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through process, technology, and our diverse and dedicated associates, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs, and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including three out of every four U.S. insured patients, 10 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly 18 million benefits recipients. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients, including $16 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, up to 27% reduction in government benefits costs, up to 40% improvement in finance, accounting and procurement expense, and improved customer service interaction times by up to 20% with higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com.

