A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 31 January to Friday 4 February:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|29,381
|591,141,079
|31 January 2022
|200
|21,948.1000
|4,389,620
|1 February 2022
|220
|21,872.3600
|4,811,919
|2 February 2022
|210
|21,896.0000
|4,598,160
|3 February 2022
|230
|21,847.3000
|5,024,879
|4 February 2022
|330
|21,173.3300
|6,987,199
|Total 31 January - 4 February 2022
|1,190
|25,811,777
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|1,261
|21,690.5690
|27,351,807
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|31,832
|644,304,664
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|31,832
|644,304,664
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|178,552
|3,838,249,519
|31 January 2022
|2,005
|23,527.2200
|47,172,076
|1 February 2022
|2,105
|23,442.0700
|49,345,557
|2 February 2022
|2,055
|23,535.6000
|48,365,658
|3 February 2022
|2,155
|23,389.1700
|50,403,661
|4 February 2022
|2,658
|22,602.9300
|60,078,588
|Total 31 January - 4 February 2022
|10,978
|255,365,541
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|3,827
|23,229.9349
|88,900,961
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|193,357
|4,182,516,021
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|193,357
|4,182,516,021
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 132,673 A shares and 622,196 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.90% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 7 February 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
