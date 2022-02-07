Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

| Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

København K, DENMARK

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                                                                        

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 31 January to Friday 4 February: 
                                  

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)29,381 591,141,079
31 January 202220021,948.10004,389,620
  1 February 202222021,872.36004,811,919
  2 February 202221021,896.00004,598,160
  3 February 202223021,847.30005,024,879
  4 February 202233021,173.33006,987,199
Total 31 January - 4 February 20221,190 25,811,777
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*1,26121,690.569027,351,807
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)31,832 644,304,664
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)31,832 644,304,664
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)178,552 3,838,249,519
31 January 20222,00523,527.220047,172,076
  1 February 20222,10523,442.070049,345,557
  2 February 20222,05523,535.600048,365,658
  3 February 20222,15523,389.170050,403,661
  4 February 20222,65822,602.930060,078,588
Total 31 January - 4 February 202210,978 255,365,541
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,82723,229.934988,900,961
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)193,357 4,182,516,021
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)193,357 4,182,516,021

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.                                    

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 132,673 A shares and 622,196 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.90% of the share capital.                                                                                                                                           
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 7 February 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


Attachments

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 5 2022 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 5 2022