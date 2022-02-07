English Danish

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 31 January to Friday 4 February:



Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 29,381 591,141,079 31 January 2022 200 21,948.1000 4,389,620 1 February 2022 220 21,872.3600 4,811,919 2 February 2022 210 21,896.0000 4,598,160 3 February 2022 230 21,847.3000 5,024,879 4 February 2022 330 21,173.3300 6,987,199 Total 31 January - 4 February 2022 1,190 25,811,777 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 1,261 21,690.5690 27,351,807 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 31,832 644,304,664 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 31,832 644,304,664 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 178,552 3,838,249,519 31 January 2022 2,005 23,527.2200 47,172,076 1 February 2022 2,105 23,442.0700 49,345,557 2 February 2022 2,055 23,535.6000 48,365,658 3 February 2022 2,155 23,389.1700 50,403,661 4 February 2022 2,658 22,602.9300 60,078,588 Total 31 January - 4 February 2022 10,978 255,365,541 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,827 23,229.9349 88,900,961 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 193,357 4,182,516,021 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 193,357 4,182,516,021

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 132,673 A shares and 622,196 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.90% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 7 February 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Page 2 of 2

Attachments