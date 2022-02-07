New York, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Biopesticides Market - Growth, Trends, Covid - 19 Impact, and Forecast (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227774/?utm_source=GNW

The problem of transportation becomes extremely complicated due to the prevention of the outbreak. A shortage of shipping containers emerged, shipping rates for certain routes skyrocketed. US importers experienced delays in receiving key manufacturing components, and exporters faced challenges accessing containers and fetching bookings on shipping vessels.



While the prevalence of chemical or synthetic pesticides in crop protection is continuing, human, animal and environmental health concerns are playing key roles in driving the growth of biopesticides. The government in the country is adopting a stringent approach concerning the ill effect of pesticides on human health and the environment, with a special focus on regulating the number of pesticide residues.



Due to the growing demand for food safety and quality, biopesticides are gaining increasing popularity, over their synthetic counterparts. However, high specificity on target pests and higher cost of biopesticides are some of the factors expected to constrain the market.



The bioinsecticides segment dominates the market as a result of increased pest emergence and consequent application of bioinsecticides amid rising environmental concern over synthetic insecticides.



By ingredient type, the biochemical pesticide segment leads the market. The growth of biochemical pesticides is triggered by the huge prevalence of crop diseases and increasing food demand. Biochemical pesticides are key components in integrated pest management programs and are receiving lot of attention.



The USA biopesticides market is slightly consolidated, where the market is dominated by prominent players BASF SE, Syngenta US, FMC Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical America (Valent Biosciences), and Bayer AG in 2020.



Key Market Trends



Growing Preference for Organic Food



According to Organic Trade Association (OTA), in 2020, Organic sale in the United States was valued at USD 61.92 billion with a growth rate of 12.4% from the previous year. If we compare this growth rate of organic sales from an economic perspective with the total United States market for food and non-food products which grew at less than half the rate, at 4.9%, the consumer behavior shift towards organic is clear. beef meat and poultry meat are 0.4 kilograms, 23.3 kilograms, 26.7 kilograms, and 50.1 kilograms respectively in the year 2019.



Both the organic food and non-food markets made major milestones, with organic food sales surpassing USD 56 billion, up 12.8% (the highest rates recorded in organic in well over a decade) and organic non-food sales totaled nearly USD 5.5 billion, up a strong 8.5 percent.



One of the main reasons for the consumption of organic food is that they do not contain harmful chemicals and pollutants, as some chemicals could lead to cancer and other serious medical problems. People with allergies to certain foods, chemicals, or preservatives often find their symptoms decrease or go away when they consume only organic foods.



Therefore, the growing demand for organic food due to increasing concerns over food safety and quality is shifting the growers from the usage of synthetic pesticides to biopesticides and hence driving the biopesticides market during the forecast period.



Bioinsecticides Segment Dominates the Market



Microbial pathogen-based insecticides, or ‘bioinsecticides,’ are fundamental for IPM programs and are an alternative in controlling pests. Regulatory bodies, like the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), are focusing on increasing the usage of bioinsecticides over chemical insecticides among farmers due to the negative impacts of chemical insecticides on the environment.



Several bacterial pathogens of different insects are being used as insecticides. These are Bacillus, Clostridium, Pseudomonas, Enterobacter, Proteus, Serratia, etc. Out of these, Bacillus thuringiensis has been used extensively. The bacterium has been shown to be successful against a wide range of more than 150 insects.



Four different toxins are produced by the B. thuringiensis, and about 16 formulations have been prepared based on the above toxin. In the USA, different registered formulations prepared from B. thuringiensis are used to con­trol pests of different crops like alfalfa caterpillar (alfalfa), bollworm (cotton), cabbage worm (cabbage and cauliflower). orange dog (orange), crape leaf folder (grapes), etc. Therefore, the increasing incidence of disease and negetive impact of continous use of synthetic insecticides would drive the demand for bioinsecticides in the market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The United States biopesticides market is slightly consolidated, where the prominent players are BASF SE, Syngenta AG, FMC Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical America Inc. (Valent), and Bayer. BASF is one of the most prominent players in the market, which was found to adopt multiple product innovations between 2016 and 2021.



