Brazil Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Q1 2022 - Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the Q4 2021 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card industry in the country is expected to grow by 14.3% on annual basis to reach US$5877.4 million in 2022.

Despite near-term challenges in 2022, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Brazil remains strong. The gift card industry in Brazil is expected to grow steadily in H1 2022 and record a strong growth in H2 2022. The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 12.1% during 2022-2026. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$5141.8 million in 2021 to reach US$9270.8 million by 2026.



Cash is ceding ground to innovative gift cards in Brazil

While cash still remains the most dominant payment method in Brazil, where it accounts for more than a third of the payments, alternative payment methods such as gift cards are gaining market share quite rapidly.



Over the last four to eight quarters, the popularity of gift cards increased significantly; primarily due to the growing shift towards online shopping among consumers. While in markets such as the United States, United Kingdom, and India, where gift cards are often used for gifting, Brazil is the market where consumers buy gift cards for themselves. Notably, consumers have cited convenience as one of the major factors for using gift cards to complete their offline and online purchases in the country.



Brazilian culture is another reason why cash is ceding ground to gift cards in Brazil. By and large, Brazil is a prepaid country. Consumers use prepaid cards (gift cards) for almost everything. Around 55% of the mobile phones are prepaid, transportation cards are prepaid, and even meal vouchers are prepaid. Moreover, gift card penetration is also rising because of the low usage of credit cards in Brazil.



Payment technology firms are launching innovative gift card platforms for consumers in Brazil

As more and more consumers are shifting towards digital payment methods such as gift cards, payment technology companies are launching innovative gift card platforms for consumers in Brazil. For instance,

In April 2021, InComm Payments, a payments firm, announced the launch of its full-service gift card mall, TheGiftCardShop.com. The new platform will allow consumers in Brazil to select and shop from a wide range of innovative gift cards. Moreover, the platform also allows consumers to send gift cards directly to friends and families through digital channels such as emails.

The platform offers gift cards from more than 100 brands across categories such as restaurant, entertainment, sports, home goods, and travel brands. For further enhancing the user experience, InComm Payments gift cards powered by American Express, Visa, and MasterCard are also loadable into mobile wallets such as Google Pay, Apple Pay, and Samsung Pay, thereby making it much easier and secure for consumers to make purchases anywhere, anytime.

Such innovative gift cards solution and value-added services offered by gift card providers are driving the growth of the industry in Brazil and are expected to continue to drive market growth over the next four to eight quarters.



Todo Cartoes launches first incentive e-commerce in Brazil

Innovation is one of the major factors that is driving the growth of the gift card industry in Brazil. To further boost the growth, gift card providers are innovating with their product and service offering by convenient, and hassle-free way to shop gift cards. With the incentive gift card market is gaining rapid adoption in Brazil over the last few quarters, gift card providers are launching the incentive e-commerce platform in the country. For instance,

In October 2021, Todo Cartoes, one of the leading gift card players in the country, announced that the firm launched the first incentive e-commerce platform for corporates in Brazil. Notably, the e-commerce platform makes it easier for corporates and brands to connect directly with each other, thereby simplifying the buying and distribution process. This platform reduces the entire process to a couple of days, which previously used to take several days.

Restaurant chains are partnering with gift card providers to maximize sales in Brazil

Consumers are mostly looking for a good shopping experience and payment terms in Brazil. With this in mind, retailers and merchants are partnering with gift card providers to better engage with their customers in Brazil. For instance,

Outback, a restaurant chain in Brazil, entered into a strategic partnership with Todo Cartoes to provide a unique experience, dubbed as Outback moment, for customers in the country. Notably, the Todo Cartoes helped the firm create an Outback gift card which has been designed as an experience. For instance,

When the customers are presented with a gift card from the network, they also receive an Outback moment, which can be used by the consumers to consume any product on the menu for that particular value. This creates a unique experience for the customers. Notably, this is different from a freebie, as it allows the customers to decide what they want to enjoy as a gift.

Even during the 2020 Pandemic Black Friday, when restaurants were facing a drop in numbers like most other businesses, the gift card from Todo Cartoes helped Outback to generate revenue, with more than 1,200 consumers serviced in just two days of the sale.

Scope

Total Spend on Gifts in Brazil

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Brazil

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Brazil

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Brazil

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Brazil

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion1. Festivals & Special Celebration Days

2. Milestone Celebration

3. Self-Use

4. Other

2. Milestone Celebration 3. Self-Use 4. Other Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Brazil

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Brazil

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion1. Employee Incentive

2. Sales Incentive

3. Consumer Incentive

2. Sales Incentive 3. Consumer Incentive By Scale of Business

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Brazil

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Brazil

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Brazil

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:

Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA

Natura Cosmeticos SA

Wal-Mart Stores Inc

Lojas Americanas SA

Adeo Groupe

Cencosud SA

Magazine Luiza SA

Reasons to buy

In-depth understanding of gift card and incentive card market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, key trends and drivers along with five-year forecast (2017-2026) for gift cards and incentive cards in Brazil.

Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities across consumer segments and occasions to formulate your gift cards strategy; assess market specific key trends and risks.

Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour in Brazil: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through gift cards for both retail and corporate consumers.

Get complete perspective through six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.

Distribution channel insights: Understand gift cards sales dynamics by channels - online vs offline and by 1st party vs 3rd party sales.

Companies Mentioned

Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA

Natura Cosmeticos SA

Wal-Mart Stores Inc

Lojas Americanas SA

Adeo Groupe

Cencosud SA

Magazine Luiza SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hgtquk