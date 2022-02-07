Medolife Rx Announces Changes to Management and Improvements to AELIA’s Marketing Efforts

BURBANK, CA, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated biopharmaceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTCQB: QNTA), announced today that the Company is in progress of revamping their online marketing platform, starting off with a change in the marketing and brand development for their AELIA brand wellness products that utilize the company’s polarized ingredients. Medolife believes these changes will bring greater product awareness and improved online presence.



The Company’s manager of marketing and brand development, Maggie Dumais, has stepped down from their position under mutual agreement with the Company. In order to support the Company’s vision of a new marketing strategy, Medolife is finalizing an agreement with a new director of marketing and brand development, whose name will be announced at a later date.

“We are excited with the new direction that the Company is taking with its AELIA products and expect a positive outcome,” says Medolife CEO Dr. Mikaelian. “The Company’s values, goals and plans will be presented in a way that reflects our mission to promote health and well-being with our expanding line of products.”

The Company also hired a new team to oversee the overhaul of AELIA’s websites, product listings and social media presence. The Company hopes that, with the help of these experienced professionals, their online platforms will see an increase in sale conversions and consumer feedback.

Medolife thanks its shareholders and clients for believing in them. The Company will have more positive news coming out soon.

About Medolife Rx

Medolife Rx, Inc. is a global biotechnology company with operations in clinical research, manufacturing, and consumer products. Medolife Rx was created through the merger of Medolife, a private company founded by Dr. Arthur Mikaelian, who pioneered the unlaying polarization technology, and Quanta, Inc., a direct-to-consumer wellness product portfolio company. The Company’s lead clinical development programs include Escozine®, a proprietary formulation consisting of small molecule peptides derived from Rhopalurus princeps scorpions, which is amplified by the Company’s polarization technology and is being researched as a treatment of various indications, including COVID-19 and cancer. The Company intends to pursue product registration and drug approval in multiple countries.

Through its subsidiary AELIA, Medolife manufactures and distributes consumer wellness products in consumer areas such as pain relief, beauty, and general wellness. AELIA products are designed using Dr. Mikaelian’s polarization technology, which applies advances in quantum biology to increase the potency of active ingredients. Ultimately, Quanta's mission is to deliver better, more effective ingredients to elevate product efficacy, reduce waste, and facilitate healthier, more sustainable consumption.

Beyond its own clinical and consumer applications, the polarization technology used by Medolife and its subsidiaries has many potential applications. From potentiating bio-ingredients, to producing more-effective carbon-trapping plants, to transformative anti-aging solutions, Medolife could have the opportunity to upend how commercial and pharmaceutical products are made and increase their benefits, while decreasing their chemical concentration.

Contacts:

ir@medoliferx.com

818-659-8052