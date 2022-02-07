English Swedish

Malmö, Sweden, February 7, 2022

Acarix invites to virtual Capital Market Day

Acarix is stepping up commercialization and focus on US market with newly appointed CEO Helen Ljungdahl Round. The company invites investors, analysts and media to a virtual Capital Market Day on Friday February 18, 2022, at 10:00-11:00.

Acarix is a Swedish innovative medical technology company and leader in AI-based rapid cardiac diagnostics. The CADScor®System has CE approval and FDA DeNovo clearance for early diagnosis of patients with chest pain and suspected coronary artery disease (CAD), reducing the need for costly and time-consuming diagnostics assessments in patients with low risk.

More than hundred CADScor®Systems are today in daily clinical use, and over 10,000 patients have been evaluated. The US is the largest market for heart disease, and the potential for CADScor®System is high. To capture this potential, Acarix is now entering the US in a structured approach with direct sales and commercial partners.

Ms. Helen Ljungdahl Round was appointed CEO of Acarix in January 2022 to lead the next phase of commercial expansion with focus on the US and EU. In late 2021, the company raised 79 MSEK in a rights issue to accelerate this growth phase.

The Acarix Capital Market Day will include presentations on the commercialization and expansion plans, AI technology overview, 2021 financials and outlook by the new CEO and key executives, as well as feedback from health care providers and patients.

Register by email to christian.lindholm@acarix.com

Dial-in details to the meeting will be distributed to registered participants, with possibilities to pose questions.

For more information contact:

Helen Ljungdahl Round, CEO , tel +1 267 809-1225, helen.round@acarix.com

About Acarix:



Acarix is a Swedish medical device company that innovates solutions for rapid AI-based rule out of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD). The CE approved and FDA DeNovo cleared Acarix CADScor® system is intended for patients experiencing chest pain with suspected CAD and designed to help reduce millions of unnecessary, invasive and costly diagnostic procedures. The CADScor system calculates a patient-specific CAD-score non-invasively in less than 10 minutes with 97% confidence. Acarix is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: ACARIX). Redeye AB (+46 (0)8 121 576 90, certifiedadviser@redeye.se) is Certified Adviser of Acarix. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com .

