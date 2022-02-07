Trust Stamp Announces Global Leadership Appointment Following Nasdaq Listing

Atlanta, GA, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI, Euronext Growth: AIID ID), a global provider of AI-powered, privacy-first trust and identity services used across multiple sectors, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joshua ("Josh") Allen to the position of CEO of Trust Stamp Malta Limited and its subsidiary, Trust Stamp Rwanda Limited with immediate effect.

With over 20 years of experience in private equity, venture capital, and non-profit management, Mr. Allen joined Trust Stamp in late 2020 as Executive Vice President for Strategic Investments, Mergers, and Acquisitions and has served as an Executive Director to its Board since January 2021.

Trust Stamp CEO Gareth N. Genner comments, “Trust Stamp Malta is our largest innovation hub with ongoing advancement of European operations. It remains critical that this business division is effective and agile in rapidly expanding our customer base and R&D portfolio to address global privacy, security, and accessibility needs in digital systems. Trust Stamp Rwanda is projected to be our largest growth area this year with tremendous opportunities both commercially and in the public-benefit space.

With a multifaceted understanding of Trust Stamp and proven approach to leadership, we look forward to Josh’s continued contribution to enterprise-wide growth in a new capacity for both operations.”

Josh Allen added, “Establishing a physical presence in Africa supported by the quality talent we have attracted in Kigali was a highlight of 2021 and reflects our long-standing commitment to universal financial inclusion.

The African Continental Free Trade Area connects 1.3B people across the continent of Africa but realising its massive economic and societal impact is dependent on the accessibility of secure identity frameworks. As we partner with African Institutions to further our research into biometric solutions that equitably serve a diverse population, having already demonstrated the power of tokenization technology for inclusion, Trust Stamp is well positioned to transform how organisations and individuals transact across the continent.”

The Company is hosting the Trusted Rwanda hackathon in the first half of 2022, providing Trust Stamp’s advanced solutions to African FinTech and HealthTech organisations looking to develop innovative ideas that leverage secure identity and data tokenisation technology to improve business and community outcomes. The hackathon kicks off with a virtual information session on February 16, with open registration through https://trustedrwanda.truststamp.ai.

Building on momentum in the digital asset and cryptocurrency space, focused innovation around digital finance, transactions, and ownership in the metaverse is an important aspect of the growth strategy for Trust Stamp’s European R&D hub in 2022. The Company maintains a unique competitive stance with secure, privacy-first solutions for account access, data protection, and regulatory compliance targeted at financial institutions.

“I am thrilled to be a part of Trust Stamp’s story in this new way and look forward to working with two exceptional teams to achieve our company-wide goals as CEO of Trust Stamp Malta Limited and Trust Stamp Rwanda Limited,” says Mr. Allen.

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located in seven countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq: IDAI) and Euronext Growth in Dublin (Euronext Growth: AIID ID). Founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack, the company now employs over 100 people.

Safe Harbor Statement: Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Remarks

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The information in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements and information related to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. These statements reflect management’s current views with respect to future events-based information currently available and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Enquiries

Trust Stamp

Gareth Genner, Chief Executive Officer

Nisha Naik, Executive VP of Communications

Email: Shareholders@truststamp.ai

Davy (Euronext Growth Advisor)

Barry Murphy

Tel: +353 1 679 6363

Investor Relations

Crescendo Communications

Tel: +1 212-671-1021

Email: idai@crescendo-ir.com