edgeTI Engages Sophic Capital To Increase Investor Awareness

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Total Intelligence Inc. ("edgeTI" or the "Company") (TSXV: CTRL) announced the establishment of a capital markets strategy and investor relations arrangement with Sophic Capital Inc. ("Sophic") of Toronto, Ontario, Canada pursuant to the terms of a capital markets advisory agreement (the "Agreement"). While these services are common, Sophic’s deep expertise in technology and industrial markets combined with decades of capital markets experience adds critical expertise to cultivate meaningful discussion and awareness of investment opportunities in Digital Operations Software among investors.



“A known but growing trend is that businesses across the globe are struggling to manage their software tools and provide data transparency and intelligence across the enterprise,” said Sophic Capital President and CEO Sean Peasgood. “edgeTI has unified control and intelligence software to reverse this costly trend. And with a leadership team that has decades of operational experience, we’re confident that edgeTI is well positioned to become a market leader. On behalf of the partners at Sophic Capital, I’d like to thank edgeTI for choosing to work with Sophic, and we look forward to helping the company communicate successful milestones across the capital markets.”

“In examining potential firms, Sophic Capital impressed us with their work with other issuers and their deep experience and knowledge in the technology sector,” added James Barrett, CEO. “What stood out to us was their balanced approach to developing relationships with the market and educating investors.”

The Agreement and the obligations of the Company under the Agreement are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”). Under the terms of the Agreement, Sophic will provide, among other things, capital strategy, market education, sell-side relationships development, investor campaigns, creative assistance, investor conferences, and roadshows.

The initial term of the Agreement is for a period of six months, commencing February 1, 2022, and the Agreement will automatically renew for successive six-month terms unless terminated by either party on 30 days' written notice. As consideration for the services to be provided by Sophic, the Company has agreed to pay Sophic a monthly fee of C$8,000 per month (plus taxes) and has granted to Sophic an initial 100,000 options (the "Initial Options") at an exercise price of $0.62 per option. The Company has also agreed to grant to Sophic such additional number of options (the "Additional Options", together with the Initial Options, the "Options") as soon as reasonably practicable following the first extension of the term of the Agreement, as will result in Sophic being granted options (including the Initial Options), that in the aggregate, equals 1% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") as of the date of grant. Such Additional Options will have an exercise price equal to the price of the Common Shares on the TSXV on the date immediately preceding the grant, subject to TSXV approval. All such Options will vest in equal amounts on a quarterly basis over the course of twelve months from issuance and will expire on the earlier of 12 months from the date that Sophic ceases to be engaged by the Company and five years from the date of grant. All Options granted to Sophic will be subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan, the terms of any stock option agreement entered into between Sophic and the Company and the rules and policies of the TSXV. Other than the Options, Sophic has no interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or any securities of the Company and has no intention to acquire such an interest.

The Company also wishes to announce that pursuant to a waiver from the TSXV, the Company has amended its stock option plan (the "Plan") dated February 1, 2019 such that that number of options issuable under the Plan is now determined based on the number of issued and outstanding single voting shares ("SVS") of the Company together with the number of SVS the issued and outstanding multiple voting shares of the Company are convertible into, at the applicable time.

About Sophic Capital

Sophic Capital is a capital markets advisory firm for public and private growth companies, specializing in developing complete capital markets strategies for companies across all stages of development. Sophic Capital's depth of knowledge in the technology, clean technology, consumer products and other growth sectors combined with decades of experience working in the capital markets, makes it an ideal partner to help lower the cost of capital and accelerate growth. For more information, visit www.sophiccapital.com.

About edgeTI

Edge Total Intelligence is a leader in real-time digital operations - delivering increased operational resilience, agility, and efficiency. The Company’s low-code rapid development software, edgeCore™, securely unifies control and intelligence without creating new data stores or uprooting existing systems. Configurable pipelines and visualizations transform siloed systems into composable operations that meet the unique needs of users and evolving business situations. Learn more at www.edgeti.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains “forward‐looking information” and "forward‐looking statements” under applicable Canadian and securities laws (collectively, “forward‐looking statements”). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward‐looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the services to be provided by Sophic, the fees to paid to Sophic, the term and extension of the Agreement and the issuance of the Additional Options. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, guidance cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon guidance and forward‐looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “predict”, “forecast”, “potential”, “target”, “intend”, “could”, “might”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be “forward‐ looking statements”. Actual results may vary from forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements. Although edgeTI has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward‐looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‐looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward‐looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Press, Analyst and Investor Inquiries

For further Information:

Nick Brigman

888-771-3343

ir@edgeti.com

Nik Thadani, Sophic Capital

437-889-0989

Nik@SophicCapital.com