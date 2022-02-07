CytomX Therapeutics Announces Promotion of Amy C. Peterson, M.D. to President and Chief Operating Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a leader in the field of conditionally activated oncology therapeutics, today announced the promotion of Amy C. Peterson, M.D., to the position of president and chief operating officer, effective immediately. Dr. Peterson has served as the company’s executive vice president and chief development officer since October 2019 and will continue to report to Sean McCarthy, D. Phil., chief executive officer and chairman of CytomX.



“I am delighted to announce Amy’s advancement to president and chief operating officer. Over the past two years, as our chief development officer, Amy has applied her exceptional combination of clinical development, operating and strategic experience to advance and broaden the CytomX Probody® Therapeutic pipeline,” said Sean McCarthy, D.Phil., chief executive officer and chairman. “In her newly expanded role, Amy will continue to leverage her strong leadership skills and her results-oriented approach to position CytomX for future success. I look forward to continuing to partner closely with Amy as we drive towards our ambition of building a long-term commercial oncology company, bringing new and differentiated treatments to people with cancer.”

Amy C. Peterson, M.D., president and chief operating officer, commented, “I am thrilled to be taking on this expanded role at CytomX where we have an exceptional opportunity to impact the lives of so many people with cancer. Making a meaningful difference in the field of oncology requires new and bold ideas, and the Probody platform, pioneered by CytomX, is such an idea. Our technology has been successfully translated into a deep and broad clinical pipeline that we are now intensely focused on advancing towards potential registrational studies, and ultimately to commercialization. I am excited to continue working closely with Sean and the entire CytomX team in my new capacity to help take the company to the next level.”

Prior to joining CytomX, Dr. Peterson was chief medical officer of immuno-oncology at BeiGene, Ltd. where she created and led a global oncology development organization with direct medical oversight and accountability of seven clinical assets across more than 30 global trials in all phases of development in solid tumor indications. Previous to that role, Dr. Peterson was vice president of clinical development at Medivation where she was primarily responsible for the development of enzalutamide (XTANDI®) and talazoparib (TALZENNA®) in breast cancer. Dr. Peterson also served as associate group medical director at Genentech, where she oversaw the development of early-stage molecules targeting multiple major pathways in oncology. Prior to her time at Genentech, Dr. Peterson was an instructor of medicine in Oncology at the University of Chicago, where she conducted translational research in tumor immunology in conjunction with Dr. Thomas F. Gajewski. Dr. Peterson currently serves on the board of Conquer Cancer®, the ASCO Foundation. Dr. Peterson received her M.D. from Thomas Jefferson University and completed her residency in internal medicine at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and fellowship in hematology and oncology at the University of Chicago.

CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to destroying cancer differently. By pioneering a novel class of conditionally activated biologics, powered by its Probody® technology platform, CytomX’s goal is to transcend the limits of current cancer treatments and successfully leverage therapeutic targets that were once thought to be inaccessible. CytomX’s robust and differentiated pipeline includes the wholly-owned praluzatamab ravtansine (CX-2009), an investigational conditionally activated antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed toward CD166, and CX-2029, an investigational conditionally activated ADC directed toward CD71 co-developed with AbbVie. These two programs are currently being evaluated in Phase 2 studies, targeting a variety of late-stage, difficult-to-treat cancer types, including breast cancer for praluzatamab ravtansine, and squamous non-small cell lung cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma for CX-2029. CytomX’s clinical pipeline also includes cancer immunotherapeutic candidates against validated targets such as the CTLA-4-targeting Probody therapeutics, BMS-986249 and BMS-986288, partnered with Bristol Myers Squibb, and our wholly-owned conditionally activated anti-PD-L1 antibody, pacmilimab (CX-072), as well as CX-904, a conditionally activated T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody targeting the epidermal growth factor receptor on tumor cells and the CD3 receptor on T cells. CX-904 is entering Phase 1 clinical evaluation and is partnered with Amgen. In addition, CytomX has a diverse preclinical portfolio and strategic collaborations with multiple leaders in oncology, including AbbVie, Amgen, Astellas, and Bristol Myers Squibb. For more information about CytomX and how it is working to make conditionally activated treatments the new standard-of-care in the fight against cancer, visit www.cytomx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

