Gomez Trial Attorneys Announces the Addition of Trial Attorney Brian Mason to San Diego Office

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Brian Mason grew up in a small town in Oregon where he spent most of his free time playing basketball and working summer jobs on farms and in a paper mill. Eventually Brian went on to play college basketball in Portland, Oregon. After his basketball career ended, Brian received a Bachelor of Science in Sociology from the University of Oregon in Eugene, Oregon. Brian then attended law school at Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, California where he received the Witkin Award for receiving the top grade in Criminal Law, Civil Procedure, Trial Practice, California Evidence, and Legal Writing.

During Brian's last year of law school in 2007, he received a Pro-Bono Honors Award for volunteering more than 300 hours of legal service to the San Diego County Public Defender's Multiple Conflicts Office to help defend indigent criminal defendants in multiple first-degree homicide cases.

Since law school, Brian has appeared in California State and Federal Courts thousands of times, including as the solo counsel on dozens of jury trials. Brian's first trial was only 6 months out of law school and was a bench trial in Federal Bankruptcy Court where Brian successfully took on Wells Fargo Bank and was able to remove a $150,000 lien from his client's home. After that, Brian was lead counsel in dozens of jury trials in criminal cases that included multiple life-in-prison felony cases, including the "Coronado Bridge Road Rage Case" trial in which ABC, NBC, and CBS all had cameras in the courtroom throughout the trial to witness Brian obtain an acquittal for his client in this high-profile case in which his client was arrested for attempted murder on the Coronado bridge.

In 2011, Brian worked as an expert legal correspondent on radio programs on KCBQ 1170 AM and KPRZ 1210 AM where he was interviewed about multiple high-profile cases at the time, including the Casey Anthony Murder Trial and the Wal-Mart Wage Discrimination Class Action lawsuit.

In 2015, Brian accepted a position as in-house counsel with Mercury Insurance Company. In that position, Brian was the solo defense counsel on dozens of civil jury trials that resulted in defense verdicts for Brian's clients. Before leaving to join Gomez Trial Attorneys, Brian was a lead attorney on the "trial team" at Mercury Insurance Company and would be called in at the time of trial to try cases of high value throughout the state of California on behalf of Mercury Insurance.

As a result of his vast jury trial experience in civil personal injury cases on behalf of both Defendants and injured Plaintiffs, Brian was voted in as a member of the distinguished American Board of Trial Advocates ("ABOTA"). Less than 1% of all lawyers in the United States are allowed membership by invitation and only after the lawyer has completed a certain number of civil jury trials. Brian was inducted into this prestigious group in 2020 after having been the lead and solo trial attorney successfully trying more than 30 civil and criminal trials by jury.

In addition to being a member of ABOTA, Brian was voted as a Super Lawyer Rising Star in 2018, 2019 and 2020. He was also voted into the prestigious TOP 100 Personal Injury Lawyers in America Club and the National Top 100 Trial Lawyers. In 2017, Brian also accepted a part-time position as an adjunct professor of law teaching Legal Writing II at Thomas Jefferson School of Law.

"I am beyond excited to add Brian to our deep and talented roster of real trial lawyers," states Founder and President John Gomez. "His experience working for insurance companies will also provide enormous benefit and value to both our clients and lawyers."

Brian will focus his work on representing people and families that have suffered catastrophic harm because of the conduct of others.

Gomez Trial Attorneys is one of California's leading plaintiffs trial firms. With 7 offices throughout the State, Gomez Trial Attorneys has the resources, experience, and knowledge to take on even the biggest defendants and most challenging cases. For more information about Gomez Trial Attorneys visit TheGomezFirm.Com or call 833-Get-Gomez.

At Gomez Trial Attorneys, Brian will focus his work on representing people and families that have suffered catastrophic harm because of the conduct of others.









