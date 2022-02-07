Starrag USA Inc. Unveils Their New Turbine Blade Machining Center in Their Kentucky Lab

HEBRON, Ky., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starrag USA installs their new LX021 turbine blade machine into their Hebron Kentucky development center to bolster support of their aerospace and energy customers. The application-based design of the LX021 maximizes part rigidity with its spindle and sub-spindle part clamping. The turret on the sub-spindle allows multiple work holding strategies to be used to fully machine blades in one setup.

The LX021 offers a comprehensive integrated solution that includes:

• Self-centering vice that minimizes part distortion while maintaining accuracy and repeatability.

• Kinematic correction cycles to calibrate the machine and verify its health over time.

• Advanced RCS CAM software designed specifically to generate optimize CNC tool paths.

• RCS blade inspection precisely measures blades and compensates for forging variations to increase first-time yield.

• A 10-pallet storage system with a spindle-loaded part gripper to automate part set up for continuous operation.

Starrag's full-solution strategy includes incorporating Blum-Novotest Inc. probing technology for precise in-process part measuring, tool setting, and surface roughness verification.

The surface roughness gage is programmed with five-axis motion directly in the RCS CAM software. Roughness measurements can be made on surfaces as low as 16μin Ra. After in-processes measuring, the data is saved ready for SPC quality monitoring.

Starrag is also partnering with HAIMER, a leading precision tool holding manufacturer, to include their heat shrink holders and Power Clamp Special Addition heat shrink unit in the lab. Haimer's high-precision holders feature:

• Max runout of 3μm at 3XD

• 360° clamping contact

• Precision balanced to G25@25000 RPM

• Simple and repeatable tool assembly

The Power Clamp Special Addition heat shrink unit features a compact easy-to-use portable design that is perfectly equipped for handling smaller diameter tools.

"Our long-term customer partnerships are very important to us," explains Udo Herbes, Managing Director of Starrag. "Even after we deliver a solution, we continue to work with our customer so we can continue to engineer precisely what they value."

Company profile Starrag

High-precision machine tools for greater productivity

Starrag Group is a global technology leader in manufacturing high-precision machine tools for milling, turning, boring and grinding workpieces of metallic, composite and ceramic materials. Principle customers are internationally active companies in the Aerospace, Energy, Transportation and Industrial sectors (Industrial Components, Luxury Goods, Med Tech). In addition to its portfolio of machine tools, Starrag Group provides integrated technology and maintenance services that significantly enhance customer quality and productivity.

The umbrella brand Starrag unites the product ranges Berthiez, Bumotec, Dörries, Droop+Rein, Ecospeed, Heckert, Scharmann, SIP, Starrag, TTL and WMW. Headquartered in Rorschach/Switzerland, the Starrag Group operates manufacturing plants in Switzerland, Germany, France, the UK and India and has established a network of sales and services subsidiaries in the most important customer countries.

The shares of Starrag Group Holding AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information:

Starrag

Elena Schmidt-Schmiedebach

Lead Marketing North America

Mobile: +1 (859) 380-2356

info@starrag.com

www.starrag.com

