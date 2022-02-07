Gian Pazzia Appointed New CEO of KBKG, a Tax Credits, Incentives, and Cost Recovery Firm

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nationwide tax specialty firm KBKG announced a new Chief Executive Officer effective Jan. 1, 2022. Gian Pazzia, CCSP, will lead the company after working in the industry for over 20 years. The firm's former lead executive, Greg Kniss, now serves as KBKG's Chairman of the Board.

Gian built the firm's Cost Segregation practice and eventually transitioned into overseeing the firm's growth and sales initiatives. Gian has served on KBKG's Executive Committee for over 10 years, where he's been actively involved in strategic initiatives to grow the company's other service offerings including R&D Tax Credits, Green Building Tax Incentives (45L and 179D), Transfer Pricing and, more recently, Employee Retention Tax Credits. The firm now includes seven offices, 12 principals, and over 150 team members across the country.

As Chairman of the Board, Greg Kniss will focus on identifying merger and acquisition targets in the coming years. In 1999, Greg and his co-founders launched KBKG to help clients perform cost segregation studies for accelerated depreciation deductions on newly constructed or remodeled property. Today, the company has expanded beyond real estate-related tax incentives to a full-service consulting team that serves a wide range of industries.

When asked about the new appointment of Gian to CEO, former Managing Principal Greg Kniss remarked, "Gian is meticulous, driven, and innovative. We would not be where we are today without his hard work and dedication to each of our practices. The future is bright with our incredible team and Gian leading the way!"

"Gian is meticulous, driven, and innovative. We would not be where we are today without his hard work and dedication to each of our practices. The future is bright with our incredible team and Gian leading the way!"

About KBKG

Established in 1999 with offices across the U.S., KBKG provides turn-key tax solutions to CPAs and businesses, including research and development tax credits, cost segregation, green building tax incentives (45L tax credits and 179D deductions), transfer pricing for multinational businesses, and more. KBKG has office locations nationwide with employees located in Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Detroit, Atlanta, New York City, and Dallas-Fort Worth.

###

Press Contact:

Bethany Wolfe

Director - Marketing

KBKG.com

Bethany.Wolfe@kbkg.com

626-508-1792



Related Images











Image 1: Gian Pazzia, CCSP





Gian Pazzia - CEO of KBKG









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment