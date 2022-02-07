ProctorFree Named Top-10 EdTech Provider

DAVIDSON, N.C., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its roundup of top education technology providers, Education Technology Insights named ProctorFree among its top 10 for the year 2021.

The top 10 comprise prominent organizations in the edtech sector that are taking the lead to tackle the industry's more pertinent issues through technology.

The annual list is compiled to "help educational organizations navigate through the best-of-breed solution providers," Education Technology Insights said in its announcement of the top-10 list.

As learners' needs and technology evolve, education companies must adapt and innovate to serve learners in a way that's relevant and meaningful today is more important than ever.

Today, learning programs must have the flexibility to shift from in-person to online to meet the needs of public health. Technology providers like ProctorFree play a vital role in enabling this flexibility.

Education Technology Insights said e-learning solutions will continue to play an important role in education, noting a shift toward blended learning that relies mostly on online instruction with limited face-to-face learning and testing.

"This significant shift toward a deeper value for learner-centric content delivery style can be empowered by a learning management system leveraging advanced technology and innovations," Education Technology Insights said in its announcement of the award winners.

ProctorFree is not an LMS company, but it operates in parallel to many markets that depend on an LMS and the need to assess the knowledge of learners, including specialized schools, two- and four-year education programs, professional associations, continuing education, certification programs, licensing bodies, and government organizations.

ProctorFree is an industry-leading online proctoring platform that enables continuous test-taker identity verification, and provides a reliable means of monitoring the testing environment to ensure integrity and that all exam rules, procedures, and protocols are properly followed.

"We're honored to be recognized as a top edtech provider by Education Technology Insights," said ProctorFree CEO Mike Murphy. "We're very proud of the work that we do in the demanding world of higher education."

Based in Davidson, North Carolina, ProctorFree delivers on-demand, easy-to-use, and cost-effective online proctoring solutions, including fully automated proctoring, human-assisted proctoring, secure browser-based testing, and exam delivery services. Learn more at proctorfree.com.

