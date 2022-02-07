Laurentian Bank Announces Appointment of Bindu Cudjoe as its New Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

English French

MONTREAL, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) (the “Laurentian Bank”, the “Bank”) announces the appointment of Bindu Cudjoe to its executive management team, serving as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective February 7, 2022.



In this new role, Bindu will bring her energy and focus to effectively and innovatively manage and oversee the Bank’s legal, regulatory and compliance functions as well as matters related to corporate governance and reputational risks, acting as a trusted and strategically minded advisor to business partners, the Bank’s Board of Directors, and key stakeholders.

“I am very proud to announce the appointment of Bindu Cudjoe as the Bank’s new Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. She is a transformational and diverse leader, and her expertise is widely recognized throughout the entire industry. I am confident that she will make an invaluable contribution toward the execution of the bank's new strategic plan, as we drive to change banking for the better, putting our customers first and becoming more agile as an organization,” said Rania Llewellyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Laurentian Bank.

Before joining Laurentian Bank, Bindu held the position of Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary at Canadian Western Bank (CWB). Prior to joining CWB, Bindu served in increasingly senior positions at BMO Financial Group and practiced law at both Borden Ladner Gervais and McMillan LLP, where she served as Partner. Bindu holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Toronto and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Calgary.

