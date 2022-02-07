Pomerantz LLP and Holzer & Holzer, LLC Announce Proposed Securities Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. common stock – ODTC

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP and Holzer & Holzer, LLC announce that the United States District Court for the Southern District of California has approved the following announcement of a proposed securities class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. common stock (OTCMKTS: ODTC):



NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTION

TO: ALL PERSONS OR ENTITIES WHO PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED THE STOCK OF ODONATE THERAPEUTICS, INC. (“ODONATE”) (NASDAQ: ODT) BETWEEN DECEMBER 7, 2017 AND MARCH 25, 2021, BOTH DATES INCLUSIVE.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of California, that a hearing will be held on June 6, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. before the Honorable Marilyn L. Huff, United States District Judge, at the courthouse for the United States District Court, Southern District of California, James M. Carter and Judith N. Keep United States Courthouse, 333 West Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101 for the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed Settlement of the claims in the above-captioned Action for consideration in the amount of twelve million seven hundred fifty thousand dollars ($12,750,000.00) should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) whether the Plan of Allocation is fair and reasonable, and should be approved; (3) whether Co-Lead Counsel’s application for an award of attorneys’ fees of up to one third (33 1/3%), and reimbursement of out-of-pocket expenses of not more than one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000.00) plus interest on such fees and expenses, and a compensatory award for Lead Plaintiff of not more than five thousand dollars ($5,000.00), all to be paid from the Settlement Fund, should be approved; and (4) whether this Action should be dismissed with prejudice against the Defendants as set forth in the Stipulation of Settlement dated November 18, 2021 (the “Stipulation”) filed with the Court.

You are receiving this Notice because the Court has certified a class of investors for settlement purposes only (“Settlement Class”) and you may be a member of the Settlement Class (“Settlement Class Member”). The proposed Settlement Class will consist of all persons or entities who purchased, or otherwise acquired, the stock of Odonate (NASDAQ: ODT) between December 7, 2017 and March 25, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Settlement Class Period”). Excluded from the Settlement Class are the Defendants; members of their immediate families and their affiliates; any entity in which Defendants had a controlling interest during the Settlement Class Period; any person who served as an officer or director of Odonate during the Settlement Class Period; the judges presiding over the Action and the immediate family members of such judges; any persons or entities listed on the Settlement Exclusion List; and the successors, heirs, and assigns of any excluded person.

If you purchased or acquired Odonate stock during the Settlement Class Period, your rights may be affected by this Action and the Settlement thereof, including the release and extinguishment of claims you may possess relating to your ownership interest in Odonate stock. If you have not received a more-detailed, long-form Notice of Proposed Settlement of Class Action, Motion for Attorneys’ Fees and Expenses, and Settlement Fairness Hearing (“Notice”) and the Proof of Claim and Release Form, you may obtain copies of these documents and the Stipulation by downloading them at the Claims Administrator’s website at: www.strategicclaims.net/odonate/. If you are unable to do so, you may contact the Claims Administrator to obtain copies:

Kendall v. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc.

c/o Strategic Claims Services

600 North Jackson Street, Suite 205

Media, PA 19063

Tel: 866-274-4004

Email: info@strategicclaims.net

The case has been litigated since September 16, 2020. Lead Plaintiff alleges that, in violation of the U.S. federal securities laws, Defendants made material misrepresentations and/or omissions of material fact in public statements to the investing public regarding Odonate’s only drug candidate, tesetaxel. Defendants have denied and continue to deny these allegations and that they committed any act or omission giving rise to any liability or violation of the law. The Settlement will resolve the lawsuit and the Released Claims as to the Defendants and other Released Parties. Lead Plaintiff and the Settlement Class are represented by Co-Lead Counsel who may be reached by contacting: Matthew L. Tuccillo or Jennifer B. Sobers, Pomerantz LLP, 600 Third Avenue, 20th Floor, New York, NY 10016, (212) 661-1100 and/or Corey D. Holzer, Holzer & Holzer, LLC, 211 Perimeter Center Parkway, Suite 1010, Atlanta, GA 30346, (770) 392-0090.

If you are a Settlement Class Member, in order to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim and Release Form received no later than May 2, 2022, establishing that you are entitled to recovery. Unless you submit a written exclusion request, you will be bound by any Judgment rendered in the Action whether or not you make a claim.

If you want to be excluded from the Settlement Class, you must submit to the Claims Administrator a request for exclusion, in accordance with the procedures set forth in the long-form Notice, so that it is received no later than May 2, 2022. If you decide to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class and wish to file your own individual lawsuit based on the Released Settlement Class Claims, Defendants may argue that you face a time bar under applicable statutes of limitation or repose, risks that you should discuss with an appropriate legal advisor. All members of the Settlement Class who have not requested exclusion from the Settlement Class will be bound by any Judgment entered in the Action pursuant to the Stipulation.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not exclude yourself, you can object to the Settlement, Plan of Allocation, or Co-Lead Counsel’s request for an award of attorneys’ fees and reimbursement of expenses and compensatory award to Lead Plaintiff in the manner and form explained in the detailed Notice and received no later than May 2, 2022.

Any questions regarding the Settlement should be directed to Co-Lead Counsel for the Settlement Class.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE CLERK’S OFFICE, THE DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS’ COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

Dated: January 18, 2022

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA