Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Receives Purchase Order for Two More Nano Reactor Systems in India

CHATSWORTH, CA, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT) announced that Desmet Ballestra Group, CVAT’s strategic partner since 2010, has completed sales orders for two more CVAT Nano Reactor® systems at a vegetable oil refinery in India.

New refining complex in India:

We are proud to announce that Desmet Ballestra India has finalized an order for one of the most prestigious refining complexes with ANA Oleo Pvt Ltd at Krishnapatnam Port (Andhrapradesh). ANA Oleo Pvt Ltd is a joint venture between one of the largest palm oil exporters Apical and Acalpo Group based in Singapore. - https://www.desmetballestra.com/news/728-new-refining-complex-with-ana-oleo-india

This installation will mark CVAT’s seventh and eighth system sale in India to date and 14th in Southeast Asia, a region with enormous potential in the edible vegetable oil processing industry.

The project represents one of the biggest complexes ever built in India. Even though there have already been eight installations of our technology in India to date, the scale of the current project is impressive and includes six plants of different capacity from 100 TPD up to 600 TPD for Refining, Post Refining, Chemical Refining that can integrate Nano Neutralization® Systems.

Roman Gordon, Global Technology Officer of Cavitation Technologies, Inc., commented: “Our patented technology has been introduced in India seven years ago, which has proved to be a great opportunity for the Company. Vegetable oil refinery market in India is certainly one of the highest customer bases for our Company and the fact that this refining complex has chosen our Nano Neutralization® Systems over the conventional method achieves yet another great milestone for our technology.

We hope that this installation will translate into more sales in Southeast Asia, as our technology has demonstrated it can reduce costs and environmental impact in both new and existing edible vegetable oil refineries around the world.”

Technology Overview :

CVAT’s Nano Reactor® is designed to refine various edible vegetable oils such as oil, soy, canola, sunflower and palm oil, and even tallow. CVAT’s process and system offers enhanced performance, lowered operating expenses, reduced environmental impact, exceptional oil quality, improved shelf life, and reduction of up to 90% of the harsh chemicals used in conventional edible vegetable oil refining process.

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, the company designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The company's patented Nano Reactor® systems and various technologies have over 40 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad. https://www.cvatinfo.com/

Follow us on Twitter for real time updates: https://twitter.com/CavitationTech

Like us on Facebook to receive live feed updates: https://www.facebook.com/ctinanotech

About Desmet Ballestra Group

The Desmet Ballestra Group provides engineering and supply of plants and equipment for the following industries worldwide:

Oils and Fats and Animal Feed

Detergents, Surfactants and related Chemicals

Oleochemical and Biodiesel

Desmet Ballestra's R&D Team is composed of professionals specialized in Oils and Fats, oleochemicals and chemical processes, using the most comprehensive set of technological resources and equipment. Controlled by Financière DSBG, a holding company based in Paris, France, the Desmet Ballestra Group is present in all major market areas of the world through its integrated business units located in Northern and Central America (USA, Mexico), South America (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia), Asia & Far East (PR China, Singapore, Malaysia), India and Europe (Belgium, Turkey, Russia, Spain). http://www.desmetballestra.com/

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, and include statements such as, “This installation will mark CVAT’s seventh and eighth system sale in India to date and 14th in Southeast Asia, a region with enormous potential in the edible vegetable oil processing industry.” These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among others, the state of the economy, the competitive environment and our ability to perform the installation as anticipated and other factors described in our most recent Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. In light of these risks and uncertainties there can be no assurances that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will in fact transpire or prove to be accurate. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

818-718-0905

info@ctinanotech.com