The World's First NFT Wine Club in the Metaverse

NAPA, Calif., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest trend sweeping the internet has catapulted into something much greater and is quickly becoming an instrumental part of popular culture. While big named brands are beginning to join the #metaverse revolution, digital industries are taking it a step further, and non-fungible tokens or NFTs are now expanding into the wine world to bring communities together for the love of technology and grapevines. As an innovative tool for effective marketing, the NFT Wine Club offers exclusive access to those who want to participate on a higher level.

As NFTs continue to take hold of technology, the NFT Wine Club is extending the concept to cultivate a community where wine lovers, luxury, metaverse, blockchains, and collectibles meet real life. With access to an exclusive NFT vineyard, including vine ownerships, games, and educational workshops, founder Brett Hudson is pioneering a new normal for the wineries of tomorrow. Currently, NFT Wine Club has 3600 real-life vines in Napa, California, tied to a digital NFT. Bridging the artistry of NFTs, crypto, and wine, seemingly the best trio ever combined, people can join in on a new inclusive economy.

The opportunity to own a grapevine in Napa, California has never been more accessible than with the NFT Wine Club. This community provides real-time leads for those interested in marketing their NFT wine business and a way to immediately set members up for success. At no extra cost, members are paired with a mentor coach who will walk them through the marketing system, sharing the latest social media, wine education, and sharing techniques. As an engaged and experienced coach, members can not only feel confident in their decision to join the NFT Wine Club but have the unique chance to retire and receive residual income for life. By holding onto their NFT that is connected to something as valuable and luxurious as wine, members are able to transform technology like never before.

For people who live and breathe this ever-growing world of crypto and NFTs, this wine community is a way to channel those interests and utilize them as a skill. The NFT Wine Club offers members real-life utility perks that allow access to earn additional tokens, insider updates to upcoming NFTs, and the opportunity to enjoy a wine bar built in the #metaverse. Unlike any other wine club out there, this vineyard is immersed in a world without limitations. While it's no surprise that people greatly enjoy a bottle of wine, imagine what it would be like to become a part of the future of vineyards and the artistry of wine collecting. Investing within this industry has become more and more popular, and by combining grapes and NFTs, there is an incentive to increase the floor price. Wine has continued to prove itself to be a top-tier resilient asset, and as a member of the NFT Wine Club, a new community can now take part in the advanced movement.

For more information on the NFT Wine Club and how you can make your mark on the #metaverse, visit nftwineclub.com

Contact 801-559-3926

Related Images











Image 1: NFT Wine Club





World's first NFT Wine Club









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment