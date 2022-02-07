Steelcase Named One of the World’s Most Admired Companies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the 16th consecutive year, Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) has been named among the world’s leading brands on Fortune’s 2022 World’s Most Admired Companies list in the Home Equipment and Furnishings category. Other leading brands in the same category are Stanley Black & Decker, Whirlpool, Haier Smart Home and others.



Businesses featured on the Most Admired List are rated by executives, directors and analysts in their respective industries based on nine criteria, including investment value, quality of management and products, social responsibility, people management and ability to attract talent. A company’s score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be included on the list.

“We’re honored to again be recognized by Fortune magazine as a World’s Most Admired company. This award reflects our collective commitment to creating better work experiences for people around the world,” said Steelcase President and CEO, Sara Armbruster. “We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished together and look forward to continuing to help our customers be at their best, no matter where they work.”

Steelcase is a global company whose extensive exploration of the workplace helps it understand and respond to the ways work is changing and how those changes impact people. By applying user-centered research through a lens of human and environmental sustainability, Steelcase imagines new possibilities, designs and manufactures products for the world’s leading organizations and gives people better work experiences. The company partners with other leading brands to enrich its portfolio, increasing the range of options it offers to help customers work, learn and heal.

About Steelcase Inc.

Organizations around the world trust Steelcase to help them create places that help people work better, be inspired and accomplish more. The company designs, manufactures and partners with other leading organizations to provide architecture, furniture and technology solutions – accessible through a network of channels, including over 800 Steelcase dealer locations. Steelcase is a global, industry-leading and publicly traded company with fiscal year 2021 revenue of $2.6 billion. For more information, visit www.steelcase.com.

This release is not endorsed or sponsored by Fortune.