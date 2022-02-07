3DX Industries Announces Appointment of Peter Divone Sr. to Its Board of Directors

SEATTLE, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – 3DX Industries, Inc. (DDDX) (the “Company” or “3DX”), a state of the art additive manufacturer specializing in 3D Metal Printing, announced today the appointment of Board Member, Peter Divone Sr.

As a board member, Peter Divone Sr. will act as a liaison between the board and the University of Bridgeport entrepreneur & student community, where he is currently an Entrepreneur in Residence. Together with CEO Roger Janssen and VP Nicholas Coriano, these leaders enhance the collective expertise of 3DX's Board of Directors as the company works towards an uplist to the OTC Markets OTCQB tier.

“Mr. Divone has been instrumental in our growth strategy on the east coast in conjunction with the University of Bridgeport and continues to add tremendous value to our team at 3DX Industries, Inc,” said Mr. Janssen. “Creating a sound board of directors is instrumental to our growth plan.”

“I’m proud to join 3DX Industries’ Board. Our Company is focused on organic growth and growth through strategic acquisitions,” Mr. Peter Divone Sr. said. “As part of our 2022 growth plans, we will continue to expand our East Coast hub of operations. Our office at the University of Bridgeport’s Innovation Center will provide 3DX Industries access to an exceptional talent pool of innovative personnel and new opportunities for business development.”

Mr. Divone is an accomplished Chemical Process Engineer with over 40 years of experience working with several multinational companies including Colgate-Palmolive, RJR Nabisco and Unilever. In his 25+ years at Unilever R&D, Mr. Divone held positions as Director of Global R&D Process Skin Care and Cleansing Process Engineering and Director of Site Operations, Tech Services and Environment, Health and Safety. Mr. Divone’s patented batch and semi-continuous personal care liquids manufacturing designs can be found in 20 factories and 8 pilot plants in 12 countries around the world. Mr. Divone is currently an Entrepreneur in Residence at the University of Bridgeport (UB) in Connecticut and is a member of UB’s Innovation Center and Engineering Advisory Boards.

About the Company: 3DX Industries, Inc. is focused on the additive metal manufacturing segment within the manufacturing industry. 3DX has the capability of manufacturing a wide variety of products using its 3D metal printing system, 3D plastic printing as well as more traditional methods of precision manufacturing. 3DX offers additive and traditional manufacturing services as well as product design, engineering and assembly services to its customers.

Safe Harbor: 3DX encourages those interested in our Company to rely only on information included in our filings. Statements released by 3DX Industries, Inc. that are not purely historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's expectations, hopes, intentions, and strategies for the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance. The company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risk factors include but are not limited to general economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors as discussed in the company's filings. The company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

