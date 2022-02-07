Elan Yachts Flagship, the GT6, Wins Best Boats 2022 award in the United States

BEGUNJE, Slovenia, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Elan GT6 , a 49 foot luxury performance cruiser sailing yacht, has received one of the most sought-after awards in the yachting industry: the Best Boats 2022 award. This accolade was awarded by SAIL magazine, which is among the most influential United States magazines in the sector. The GT6 convinced them with its stunning looks as well as build quality and performance in the “Best Monohull Cruising Boat 40-50ft" category.



“Receiving The Best Boats 2022 award is a testament to the quality of our yachts, the unique concept, as well as our expertise and the expertise of our design partners,” said Marko Škrbin, director of Elan Yachts. “The Elan GT6 is our latest addition to the nautical Grand Tourer philosophy, with which we aimed to introduce fresh ideas into the yachting segment and provide a unique head-turning yachting experience for discerning sailors.”

The world of yachting has seen an insurmountable increase in yacht ownership, as many have chosen life on the water to escape the current situation. The Elan GT6 was designed with these exact people in mind; it is a fast cruising yacht designed to be easily handled by a couple, yet capable of exhilarating performance across a wide range of wind and sea conditions.

Its hull and sail plan, drawn by Humphreys Yacht Design , combines race-derived features with the ability to carry a full cruising payload. Above the waterline and within, the GT6 is the first ever sailing yacht designed and styled by Studio F. A. Porsche , with an elegant silhouette and iconic good looks that will turn heads in any marina. Below decks, Studio F. A. Porsche’s interior design flair brings game-changing levels of comfort and luxury to Elan’s new flagship model, while preserving the practicality of the boat as a family cruiser. Premium materials are used throughout, showcasing the fine craftsmanship of Elan’s artisan shipwrights.

"Build quality, as one would expect from Elan, is well above average," said SAIL Magazine judges Tom Hale, Adam Cort, Charles J. Doane, Zuzana Prochazka, Lydia Mmullan & Tom Dove about the Elan GT6. "This boat also does sail very well. It’s fast and responsive enough to keep racing sailors interested in what’s going on, yet not so intimidating that cruising sailors will shy away from pushing it hard." They finished with this assessment: "In the end we found the GT6 to be a sexy-looking boat with sexy performance, a most fine combination."



In addition to The Best Boats 2022 award, the Elan GT6 won the Red Dot: Product Design Award , BIGSEE Product Design Award 2021 and Slovenian Design of the Year 2021. The yacht also won the nominations for the European Yacht of the Year 2021 award, Cruising World Boat of the Year 2022 , British Yachting Award 2021 as well as being shortlisted for the 2021 International Yacht & Aviation Awards.

Elan Yachts

The Elan nautical division makes yachts that have helped people embark on marine adventures around the globe for over seventy years. At the end of the 1940s, Elan began making its first wooden boats. Soon after, the shipyard became one of the first manufacturers to apply polyester and fibreglass to the production of boats. In the 1980s, the factory focused on constructing high-performance cruising sailing yacht and consequently, Elan pioneered a slew of innovations in the nautical world. The shipyard was the first manufacturer to use vacuum technology when moulding hulls and decks for serially produced yachts, as well as the first to put two rudders and wheels on leisure sailboats and use chines in the hull design. Throughout our rich history, Elan has worked with many internationally recognized maritime design studios including J&J Design and Humphreys Yacht Design as well as world-renowned industrial design studios like Studio F. A. Porsche and Pininfarina. Elan sailboats are beautifully designed and built with the highest quality materials, resulting in exceptional seakeeping abilities that enable unforgettable sailing experiences and excellent racing results. Elan boats have won numerous accolades over the years and continue to create memories on the water that last a lifetime.

