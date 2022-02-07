Milestone Scientific to Present at MicroCap Rodeo’s Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference on Wednesday, February 9

ROSELAND, N.J., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments, that provide painless and precise injections, today announced that the Company has been invited to present at The MicroCap Rodeo’s 2nd Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference, which is being held virtually on February 8 - 11, 2022.



Arjan Haverhals, Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Scientific, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time. The webcast and replay of the Company’s presentation can be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2840/44551 and on the investor relations section of Milestone Scientific’s website at www.milestonescientific.com/investors/news-events. Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings with registered investors.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com. Investors can register for the conference here.

About the Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference

The MicroCap Rodeo is hosting its 2nd Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference with 25-minute virtual presentations on February 8-9, 2022 and one-on-ones for qualified institutional investors on February 10-11, 2022. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the companies represented as one of their best ideas. For more information, please visit the event website: https://microcaprodeo.com/.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS), a technology focused medical research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental and cosmetic applications. Milestone Scientific’s computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient and increase the overall patient comfort and safety. Their proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® instruments is the platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions of subcutaneous drug delivery, including local anesthetic. To learn more, view the MLSS brand video or visit milestonescientific.com.

Contact:

David Waldman or Natalya Rudman

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Email: mlss@crescendo-ir.com

Tel: 212-671-1020