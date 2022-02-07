Danforth Advisors Recognized Among Nation’s Top Workplaces for 2022

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danforth Advisors, LLC has been recognized among the Top Workplaces USA 2022 – a distinction based on direct feedback from the company’s employees. Conducted by Energage, the annual survey measures employee opinions about their companies’ direction, execution, connection, management, pay/benefits and engagement. Companies with the highest overall average scores in each size category qualify as Top Workplaces.

The distinction follows Danforth’s inclusion among The Boston Globe’s Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in 2021. Based on employee responses, the company placed within the top 25% of participating organizations for cross-team cooperation, innovation, open-mindedness and work-life balance.

“We are incredibly proud of the culture we’ve built. What started as a virtual network of individual consultants has become a unified team with a common sense of purpose and dedication to our clients and each other,” said Chris Connors, Chief Executive Officer of Danforth Advisors. “We have the talent and capabilities to play an even larger role for emerging life science companies, and investing in our people is key to achieving our vision.”

Danforth partners with life science companies to help them start, grow and operate at their best. Unlike larger consulting firms, the company provides employees with full say over their hours and assignments with clients in the fields of drug discovery and development, precision medicine, medical devices and digital health. The company prioritizes connection and offers an internal program called The Danforth Way, which fosters open communication, continual learning and knowledge sharing among consultants – who range from seasoned life science CFOs and human resources managers to controllers and specialists in areas such as clinical trial contracting and risk and insurance management.

Danforth is growing and actively hiring in the metropolitan regions of Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle. Additional information is available at https://www.danforthadvisors.com/join-our-team/.

About Danforth Advisors

Danforth Advisors is the financial and operational backbone to hundreds of life science companies, providing integrated and scalable consulting teams ranging from staff accountant through CFO. The company’s services span the full breadth of a finance organization’s needs, whether short or long term, including accounting and operational finance support, capital raising, financial planning and analysis, IPO preparation, post-public SEC compliance, clinical business operations management and strategic and operational human resources. Founded in 2011, Danforth has been a strategic and trusted thought partner to more than 800 life science companies, private and public, across all stages of the corporate life cycle. The company serves clients nationwide from its headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts and regional bases in New York, Philadelphia and San Francisco. Additional information is available at www.danforthadvisors.com.