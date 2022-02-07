Comvest Partners Becomes Signatory to the United Nations-Supported Principles For Responsible Investment

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comvest Partners (“Comvest”), an operationally-focused middle-market private investment firm, is pleased to announce that it has become a signatory to the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). The PRI is the leading global network of investment managers, asset owners and service providers committed to investing responsibly by incorporating Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors into their investment practices and business operations.



“We are proud to further demonstrate our commitment to corporate responsibility as a signatory to the UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment,” said Michael Falk, founder and CEO of Comvest. “Comvest has long embraced the importance of good corporate citizenship throughout our firm and across our direct lending and private equity practices. Environmental, social and governance considerations play a role in every investment decision we make. Our pledge to the PRI affirms and solidifies Comvest’s dedication to prioritizing ESG issues in all of our activities.”

Mr. Falk continued: “At Comvest, we know that every decision creates an ESG impact – whether that’s to the environment, to workplace conditions, to community relationships, or to company oversight. That’s why, years ago, Comvest thoughtfully developed responsible investment standards to help us assess ESG risks, align our investment decisions with the values of our limited partners and employees, create long-term shareholder value, and ensure we always consider the broader impact of our activities – not only on our firm, but on our industry, our local community, and society overall. As a signatory to the PRI, we will continue to strive to be a leading force for good as an employer, investment manager, business partner, and corporate citizen.”

As a signatory, Comvest pledges to incorporate the PRI’s six Principles for Responsible Investment into its investment, due diligence and portfolio management practices to create a more sustainable environment for global financial and investment activities.

“We are very pleased to welcome Comvest Partners as a PRI signatory,” said David Atkin, CEO of the PRI. “Through their heightened focus on ESG factors, investment management firms like Comvest play an important leadership role in advancing sustainable investment practices. We look forward to working with the Comvest team in the months and years ahead.”

About Comvest Partners:

Comvest Partners is a private investment firm providing equity and debt capital to middle-market companies across the U.S. Since its founding in 2000, Comvest Partners has invested over $7.1 billion. Today, Comvest Partners has approximately $6.5 billion of assets under management. Through its extensive capital resources and broad network of industry relationships, Comvest Partners offers companies financial sponsorship, critical strategic and operational support, and business development assistance. For more information, please visit www.comvest.com.

About the Principles for Responsible Investment:

The Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) is the world’s leading proponent of responsible investment. Supported by the United Nations, it works to understand the investment implications of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and to support its international network of investor signatories in incorporating these factors into their investment and ownership decisions. The PRI acts in the long-term interests of its signatories, of the financial markets and economies in which they operate and ultimately of the environment and society as a whole. Launched in New York in 2006, the PRI has grown to more than 4,600 signatories, managing over $121 trillion AUM. Visit www.unpri.org.

